Glorietta Bay Inn Incorporates Environmentally-Friendly Initiatives

CORONADO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glorietta Bay Inn, a Boutique Hotel in Coronado, is continuing to incorporate environmentally-friendly initiatives in its daily operations. What began with solar panel installation for energy conservation a few months ago, is continuing now with several new programs to reduce waste, conserve water and resources.

Historic Glorietta Bay Inn across the Hotel Del Iconic Glorietta Bay Inn across the Hotel del Coronado

Glorietta Bay Inn is proactively removing disposable plastic amenities from guest rooms in favor of replenishable high-quality bath products from Gilchrist and Soames. Soap, Shampoo, Conditioner and Lotion will be delivered in this way, thereby reducing plastic waste at the hotel by as much as 90%. "Guests will enjoy these premium bath products delivered in an eco-friendly way, so it is a win-win for our guests and the environment," said Claudia Ludlow, General Manager of Glorietta Bay Inn. Another eco-friendly initiative is being introduced: new recyclable k-cups for all in-room coffee makers. With this new brand, guests can enjoy, and the hotel can offer, single-serve gourmet coffee capsules without the waste of traditional plastic pods.

Another new initiative is the option to Go Green: Skip Housekeeping. While many Hotel Brands have this in place for guests to opt-out of housekeeping services, it is a newer concept for a Boutique Hotel, like Glorietta Bay Inn. Not only encouraging linen re-use by hanging towels for multiple uses, by opting for the Go Green choice, guests help save numerous gallons of water, cleaning products and energy output involved in housekeeping services. Travelers are more and more aware of the impact of their actions and have begun to choose hotels that have similar eco-conscious values, while still maintaining the quality and unique experience of their destination and the hotel initiatives hope to foster this in all guests.

By incorporating initiatives at the hotel level with a focus on sustainability, a core value of Kamla Hotel, the management company of Glorietta Bay Inn, reducing environmental impact can actually enhance the guest visit. "We help our guests feel spoiled without spoiling the environment," Ludlow remarked, "and these changes are welcome by the majority our guests traveling to this idyllic beach destination."

Glorietta Bay Inn is located at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard and Orange Avenue, across the street from the Hotel Del and the sparkling sands of Coronado Beach. The Mansion provides Historic Boutique Accommodations and the Contemporary Rooms surround the mansion. Read more about Glorietta Bay Inn history https://www.gloriettabayinn.com/history.php World-class restaurants with waterfront dining and lovely shops line Orange Avenue while many visit Coronado for the water activities: sailing, kayaking and beachcombing.

Glorietta Bay Inn has special rates available to those who book directly at https://www.gloriettabayinn.com with savings up to 20%.

