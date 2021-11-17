Glorietta Bay Inn Unveils Spreckels Music and Wine Lounge in Honor of John D. Spreckels

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreckels music lounge is bringing elegance back to California evenings in the Mansion of the Glorietta Bay Inn.

Spreckels Music Lounge is an extension of the Coronado Island resort's old-world charm with contemporary southern California comfort.

Historic Spreckels Music Lounge Glorietta Bay Inn - Crown of Coronado Island

The lounge offers club seating alongside the sounds of a baby grand piano to soothe and enhance the experience. Live music may round out the atmosphere of the evening while indulging in a selection of wines and craft beers to accompany food pairings. Guests enjoy the view towards Glorietta Bay from the picturesque veranda, encouraging a stop before visiting local restaurants.

Spreckels Music Lounge will look to welcome corporate meetings as well as bridal showers, birthday celebrations, and all other social events and gatherings in the intimate setting bringing modern amenities with historic charm. "Our guests feel transported to the opulent history of the era in the Lounge," notes Claudia Ludlow, General Manager of Glorietta Bay Inn Coronado Island Resort. "Whether sitting inside listening to music or on the veranda by the rose garden, the spirit surrounds you," Ludlow added.

A landmark in Coronado, the Mansion at Glorietta Bay Inn was built in 1908 as the home of sugar baron John D Spreckels and is famous for its grandeur architecture. Twelve unique mansion guest rooms are surrounded by 89 contemporary rooms and suites. The new addition brings upscale style for all guests, whether traveling for a paradise retreat, a family getaway or a business trip.

The Coronado Bridge connects to America's Finest City's best attractions and provides easy access to Coronado Island's lifestyle, only eight miles from the San Diego International Airport. For more information, visit GloriettaBayInn.com or call (800) 283-9383.

About Glorietta Bay Inn – Coronado Island Resort

Glorietta Bay Inn offers guest rooms in the historic Edwardian-style mansion and contemporary guest rooms and suites. The resort features a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Glorietta Bay, a mini putt-putt golf course and beach amenities including chairs, umbrellas and towels as well as the Glorietta Breakfast. The hotel resort has a webcam on its website allowing enjoyment of the views of Glorietta Bay from anywhere.

