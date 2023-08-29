Glorious Collection, ready to surprise the world with beautiful oriental handicrafts

News provided by

Glorious Collection

29 Aug, 2023, 05:32 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glorious Collection is a brand resolute in delivering oriental beauty to the world. Cooperated with many artisans spanning various ethnicity, this online shop featuring in oriental handiwork will let you discover all types of beautiful handmade gift for everyone, while contributing to promote local artisans. Recently, this company rolled out a series of traditional tea sets and embroidery bags in both European and American market.  

Continue Reading

"Many local artisans now grapple with challenging times because of industrialization." Said by the founder Xiaoxiao Wu. "I studied in U.S years ago, during my stay there, I found it's hard to find oriental style type of products. But they actually look so pretty and deserve to be presented to the world. In Europe, people respect local artisans a lot and prefer handicrafts which embody artisan's spirit and sentiments. We have artisans here in my country inherited handcrafting skills last for thousands of years passed down by our ancestors but now these intricate skills are diminishing."

Different aesthetic experience

The craftsmanship of latest released series of tea sets can be traced back to Song Dynasty. Ru tea ware is one of the top 5 Chinese famous kilns built thousands of years ago. The embroidery bags with song brocade which is one of the oldest Chinese traditional silk crafts. Song brocade has a complex production process, with warp and weft showing patterns at the same time as the main feature. 

About us

Founded in 2022, this company formed by some passionate young graduates who are quite ambitious to promote traditional tea sets, embroidery and vintage jewelry design etc. in a global range.Through prioritizing products made by local indigenous craftspeople, businesses can help with artistic practices and craftsmanship.Sustainable sourcing takes working with indigenous groups and respectfully understanding about their traditional culture to ensure the ethical sourcing of products. We apply a portion of our profits to support our artisans, an endeavor we believe will honor both handcrafting heritage and the economy.

SOURCE Glorious Collection

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.