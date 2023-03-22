Glory Star Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Mar 22, 2023, 08:24 ET

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, ("Glory Star" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights

  • Downloads of the CHEERS App[1] was approximately 377 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately 271 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") [2] of the CHEERS App increased to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022.
  • Repurchase Rate ("RPR") for CHEERS e-Mall was approximately 34.5%.
  • Daily Time Spent ("DTS") on CHEERS Video was approximately 56 minutes.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues reached $157.1 million for the full year of 2022.
  • Net Income reached $26.4 million for the full year of 2022.

[1] Glory Star defines this metric as the total number of downloads of the CHEERS App (video+e-Mall) as of the end of the period.

[2] Glory Star defines monthly active users, or MAUs, as a user who has logged in or accessed the Company's online video content and/or the Company's e-commerce platform using the CHEERS App, whether on a mobile phone or tablet. The Company calculates MAUs using internal company data based on the activity of the user account and as adjusted to remove "duplicate" accounts.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, "2022 was a challenging year in light of significant COVID and macro headwinds, while our content production capacity and e-commerce logistics business were dampened throughout the year, we still manage to show great resilience in our business along with large increase in downloads of our CHEERS App from approximately 271 million to 377 million, in monthly active users of the CHEERS App to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022."

"As an internet Company, we generate most revenue from online business and were able to quickly adapt and maintain our revenue at $157 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $153 million for 2021, mainly benefited from advertising business. The Company also posted net income of $26.4 million amid great uncertainties posed by the macro-environment for the past year. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term growth of our business with an emphasis on opportunities to deploy solutions across multiple business strings at scale. We will further expand our mobile and online business by creating a CHEERS ecosystem to add further value as our business looks to rebound in the new year."

Full Year 2022 Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues in the year of 2022 were $157 million compared to $153 million in the same period of 2021, which approximately maintained at the same level. Despite the uncertain external environment, the Company was able to enhance brand recognition and user traffic generation, leading to more exposure and high popularity of our apps, consequently, gaining a competitive edge during the fiscal year of 2022.

Our biggest source of revenue is Advertising revenue, $152 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is a 14.4% increase as compared with that of the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consists of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.

-  Cost of revenues increased to $40.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $34.9 million for year ended December 31, 2021, mainly attributed by the production cost, as a result of our continued investment in quality content. That helps to gain and secure our competitive edge in the industry.

-  Sales and marketing expenses increased by $5 million, to $82.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $77.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly due to an increase in marketing and advertising fees to enhance the Company's brand recognition and user traffic generation.

-  General and administrative expenses increased by $2.6 million, or 76.8%, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 mainly attributed by recording more allowance for credit loss for the year ended December 31, 2022.

-  Research and development expenses for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 were $0.9 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Such increase was primarily due to the continued investment in the IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of $26.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2022, as compared to a net income of $35.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million, compared to US$77.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Glory Star

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has been focused on developing an ecosystem for its users that incorporates quality content, e-commerce, social networking, and gaming. The Company continues to integrate its cutting edge blockchain technologies, massive user base from its CHEERS ecosystem, quality content offerings, and its well-established e-commerce platform, and through the right application of 5G, AR, VR and NFT technologies to develop a metaverse boasting a wide range of "online + offline" and "virtual + reality" scenarios. Glory Star's CHEERS Video and e-Mall platforms provide a solid foundation for it to rapidly develop different entertainment and shopping applications for the metaverse. Glory Star also provides a suite of tools for its users to facilitate the development of new content by creators. The Company is remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way new media and e-commerce is operated. For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Glory Star does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022







Assets





Current assets:





      Cash and cash equivalents

$

77,302

$

70,482

      Short-term investments

-


-

      Accounts receivable, net

63,135


98,034

      Prepayment and other current assets

13,103


15,329

Total current assets

153,540


183,845

      Property, plant and equipment, net

242


160

      Intangible assets, net

16,718


20,297

      Deferred tax assets

56


103

      Unamortized produced content, net

1,874


807

      Right-of-use assets

1,298


750

      Prepayment and other non-current assets, net

21,445


1

Total non-current assets

41,633


22,118

TOTAL ASSETS

$

195,173

$

205,963









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







      Short-term bank loans

$

4,998

$

4,421

      Accounts payable

12,878


6,405

      Advances from customers

536


147

      Accrued liabilities and other payables

2,251


2,632

      Other taxes payable

13,104


19,090

      Lease liabilities current

291


208

      Due to related parties

500


-

      Convertible promissory note - related party

-


-

Total current liabilities

34,558


32,903

      Long-term bank loan

-




      Lease liabilities non-current

1,127


471

      Warrant liability

24


86

Total non-current liabilities

1,151


557

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

35,709

$

33,460









Equity







      Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000
      authorized; none issued and outstanding)

$

-

$

-

      Ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000
      shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December
      31,2022; 68,122,402 and 68,124,402 shares issued and
      outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)

$

7

$

7

      Additional paid-in capital

25,629


27,009

      Statutory reserve

1,224


1,411

      Retained earnings

123,982


150,685

      Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

8,069


(6,684)

TOTAL GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

158,911


172,428

      Non-controlling interest

553


75

TOTAL EQUITY

159,464


172,503









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

195,173

$

205,963

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


For the Years Ended December 31,


2020

2021

2022


 (Restated)






Revenues

$

123,763

$

153,012

$

157,079













Operating expenses:











      Cost of revenues

(38,481)


(34,944)


(40,580)

      Selling and marketing

(43,827)


(77,520)


(82,534)

      General and administrative

(10,095)


(3,341)


(5,908)

      Research and development

(691)


(920)


(1,331)

Total operating expenses

(93,094)


(116,725)


(130,353)













Income from operations

30,669


36,287


26,726













Other (expenses) income:











      Interest expense, net

(282)


(513)


(93)

      Change in fair value of warrant liability

19,714


809


(62)

      Other income(expense), net

531


(255)


282

Total other (expenses) income

19,963


41


127













Income before income tax

50,632


36,328


26,853

Income tax expense

(1,673)


(976)


(413)

Net income

48,959


35,352


26,440

Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(31)


65


(450)

Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media
Group Holdings
Limited's shareholders

$

48,990

$

35,287

$

26,890













Other comprehensive (loss) income











Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain

6,495


2,945


(13,357)

Comprehensive income

55,454


38,297


13,083

Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


119


(478)

Comprehensive income attributable to Glory Star

New Media Group Holdings Limited's shareholders

$

55,458

$

38,178

$

13,561













Earnings per ordinary share











      Basic

$

0.91

$

0.54

$

0.39













Weighted average shares used in calculating
earnings per ordinary share











      Basic

53,844,237


65,381,186


68,123,870













Earnings per ordinary share











      Dilutive

$

0.83

$

0.54

$

0.39













Weighted average shares used in calculating
earnings per ordinary share











      Dilutive

59,126,237


65,381,186


68,123,870

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands)




For the Years Ended December 31,


2020

2021

2022


(Restated)






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











          Net income

$

48,959

$

35,352

$

26,440













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
 provided by operating activities:











Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for doubtful
accounts

(1,136)


(268)


440

Depreciation and amortization

2,910


2,090


2,884

Amortization of right-of-use assets

447


426


454

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(181)


713


(53)

Share based compensation for employees

5,381


4


-

Share based compensation for non-employees

1,779


181


391

Gains on disposal of a subsidiary

-


(26)


-

Amortization of loan origination fees

93


104


76

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(19,714)


(809)


63

Changes in assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable

(24,043)


19,904


(42,105)

Prepayment and other assets

(19,340)


(10,681)


16,872

Unamortized produced content

442


(537)


940

Accounts payable

2,827


4,750


(5,576)

Advances from customers

(39)


(87)


(356)

Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,177


(9,236)


564

Other taxes payable

5,555


4,964


7,346

Lease liabilities

(376)


(389)


(641)

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,741


46,455


7,739













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(59)


(72)


(25)

Prepayments for acquisition of intangible assets

(2,722)


(2,718)


(7,964)

Cash disposed for sales of subsidiaries

-


(12)


-

(Payments) Return for short term investment

(1,637)


1,751


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,418)


(1,051)


(7,989)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from bank loans

6,228


5,114


6,096

Repayments of bank loans

(724)


(6,818)


(6,244)

Payment of loan origination fees

(146)


(68)


(87)

Contribution from shareholders

-


-


743

Repayments to related Parties

-


(232)


-

Cash acquired from the acquisition of TKK

23


-


-

Proceeds from equity finance

-


15,290


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,381


13,286


508













Effect of exchange rate changes

1,108


881


(7,078)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,812


59,571


(6,820)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year

6,919


17,731


77,302

Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year

$

17,731

$

77,302


70,482













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
 INFORMATION:











Interests paid

$

239

$

336


247

