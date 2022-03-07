Glory to Ukraine! Kilo House Drops an Anthem for the Resistance

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the rest of America, Kilo House watched helplessly from half a world away as Vladimir Putin launched his war of choice against the Ukrainian people. Determined to do something, the musician and producer headed into his LA studio to produce a Bass Trap banger for the resistance.

Kilo House - GLORY TO UKRAINE

"Glory to Ukraine!" is the new single from Kilo House. Currently available via SoundCloud and YouTube, the track will be streaming on all platforms by March 9, 2022. Inspired by the people of Ukraine and their president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the track is both an anthem for the cause and a somber reminder of the terror the people of Ukraine are currently enduring.

Air raid sirens howl as Kilo House's unmistakable minor-key leads introduce a hard downtempo Trap beat. Zelenskyy's words of defiance echo from our speakers as a subterranean bass drop rattles the floor. Kilo paints a vivid soundscape that encompasses both the horror of war and the heroism of a brave and honorable nation.

Kilo House is an artist, producer and the originator of the EDM genre Terror Trap. Since 2016 he has produced a string of successful singles, EPs and albums. Recently the ICON Collective graduate has been working on an instrumental album with multi-instrumentalist songwriter, The Static Dive. The two also co-host the weekly 'House of Static' podcast on which they discuss art, life and inspiration from artists of all disciplines from around the world.

Follow the links below to connect with Kilo House. Listen to "Glory to Ukraine' on SoundCloud and YouTube today, and then again on March 10 on your favorite streaming service.

Watch Kilo House's emotional interview and listen to "The Glory of Ukraine!"

https://youtu.be/onMI1XNy18k

Or listen to "The Glory of Ukraine!" on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/kilo-house/kilo-house-glory-to-ukraine

