GLOSSIER RENEWS AND EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH WNBA

– WNBA's First Beauty Partner Enters Fourth Year of Collaboration With League –

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glossier, Inc. and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced an extension of their marketing partnership, building on a dynamic and innovative collaboration that launched in 2020.

As an Official Beauty Partner of the WNBA, the brand will bring more Glossier to more WNBA athletes and fans by activating at tentpole events and launching WNBA-themed content amplifying players' voices and stories. Glossier will also be featured across the WNBA's media partners, platforms and social channels.

"Glossier celebrates beauty in real life and our partnership with the WNBA embodies that philosophy," said Kyle Leahy, CEO of Glossier. "While we were the league's first beauty partner, we're thrilled to see athletes take up more space in beauty. Glossier and the W share a similar spirit, aiming to disrupt the status quo and fueled by a shared passion for what we believe in: our values. I'm excited about the future of our partnership and continuing to lend our platform to these incredible athletes."

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Glossier, which has continued to show a strong commitment to the league and WNBA players,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This collaboration between powerful brands demonstrates that visibility and empowerment matter, and that there has never been a better time to support the multidimensional athletes of the WNBA.”

Glossier and the WNBA's relationship began four years ago as a celebration of the extension of Glossier's Body Hero line, with the campaign starting in the 2020 WNBA Bubble season and featuring WNBA legend Sue Bird among other players. Since then, Glossier has continued to spotlight a number of the league's diverse and self-expressive athletes in national promotions and campaigns, most recently featuring the Chicago Sky's Izzy Harrison, Minnesota Lynx's Diamond Miller and Natalie Achonwa, Dallas Wings' Stephanie Soares and Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins in their Stretch Complexion campaign. Additionally, the partnership has further evolved to include courtside signage, content collaboration, the gifting of product to players and influencer events at games.

ABOUT GLOSSIER

Glossier Inc. makes products inspired by the people who use them – skincare, makeup, body care, and fragrance, optimized for real life. We believe in efficacious formulas that help you look and feel good, thoughtful design, and enabling conversation (which is where it all starts).

ABOUT THE WNBA

The WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams and entering its 28th season in 2024, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content, and community and youth outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that has charted a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, the WNBA Changemakers Collective, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc., and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing work regarding women's and maternal health and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

