GLOSSLAB, THE HYGIENE-FIRST, MEMBERSHIP BASED NAIL STUDIO OPERATOR, EXPANDS LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator, has announced plans to open GLOSSLAB locations across the US including:

NY Metro:

Flatiron (Open)

West Village (Open)

Tribeca (Open)

UES - 69th St (Open)

UES - 84th St (Open)

Noho (Open)

Midtown

Westport, CT

Darien, CT

Hoboken, NJ

Closter, NJ

Roslyn, NY

DC Metro:

Bethesda, MD

Dupont Circle, DC

Georgetown, DC

Union Market, DC

Miami:

Coconut Grove

South Miami

Sunset Harbour

Coral Gables

Midtown

Houston/Dallas:

Preston Royal Dallas

Uptown Houston

"We are thrilled to bring GLOSSLAB to so many vibrant communities across the country," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB.

GLOSSLAB has become the go-to destination for top names including: Jennifer Garner, Kate Bock, Minka Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris, Matt James, and PK Subban.

In connection with GLOSSLAB's expansion, Lil Yachty and his manager Adam Kluger of Fund Scoop Investments, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, and The Branding Whisperer, Shaun Neff have joined the GLOSSLAB investor team, alongside other noteworthy partners including Keke Palmer, hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, The Chainsmokers and more. Lil Yachty has also been named a Creative Director for the brand.

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass created GLOSSLAB when she saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund, when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. After the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York.

GLOSSLAB quickly grew in popularity, and currently has thousands of members. The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based studio also features technology enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, and contactless check-in and check-out. GLOSSLAB patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched three proprietary nail kits: a GLOSSLAB nail tool kit, a GLOSSLAB gel eraser kit and a GLOSSLAB mani rescue kit. Launching spring 2022, GLOSSLAB will introduce a slew of proprietary must-have products including a full line of polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, hand creams and foot creams to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

For more information on Rachel and GLOSSLAB, please visit www.glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @GLOSSLAB.

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

