GloveBox Locks in Scott McNealy as Board Advisor

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GloveBox, the recently released mobile and web app, has announced the addition of Silicon Valley legend, Scott McNealy, to their board of advisors. McNealy brings the credibility of success in the tech industry, most notably a 20-year career as co-founder and CEO of Sun Microsystems.

Scott McNealy - Former Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Sun Microsystems, Inc.

There have been numerous discussions by the two sides in the years leading up to the launch and have now agreed on a working partnership. The board advisory role provides GloveBox unmatched experience and mentorship from a tech mogul, bringing a unique perspective to the InsurTech space.

"In today's day in age, customer experience is vital to the reputation of a company. With phones and computers being the focal point of our world, there is no choice but to conform to meet those needs," said McNealy, "GloveBox brings an ultimate solution to an industry that is still adjusting to technology adoption through consumer education and accessibility."

Phase two of the app's development is underway, headlined by the addition of multiple new adopting insurance carriers. Adding an influencer of this stature, especially at this stage, raises the bar for this new company. McNealy being know as a pioneer in computer technology, has brought innovation, leadership, and business strategy to the forefront of many companies.

"Gaining the trust and support of someone like Scott not only gives us a significant boost internally but ultimately helps us get that much closer to achieving our mission of improving the insurance industry," said CMO Andy Mathisen. "With his expertise at the round table, we get a sense of how this company should make decisions and evolve."

For more information or to speak with a GloveBox founder, email heythere@gloveboxapp.com or call 720-299-4585.

About GloveBox

Founded in 2019, Denver-based GloveBox aims to simplify insurance policy access for consumers by aggregating policy documents, regardless of carrier, in one centralized location. The founders are made up of four insurance professionals who helped build a smaller independent agency into one of the top producing agencies in the country. GloveBox is available in iOS or visit www.gloveboxapp.com.

