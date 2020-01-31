GloveBox Releases New Version of Platform through Web Application

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GloveBox, the technology that aggregates portals of insurance carriers into one centralized location, adds a new platform for users. As the company continues down its path of a modern client experience for the insurance industry, it now allows for anyone to utilize its free service through a web application in addition to its iOS native app.

GloveBox Web Application

The availability of GloveBox on a computer or phone provides versatility and a one size fits all approach to customer service in the insurance industry. The technology itself includes unique infrastructure that can only be achieved by being directly connected to the insurance carriers themselves. The user experience includes convenient current and coming features such as billing, claims, updated policy documents and ID cards.

In addition to the free version, the highly anticipated GloveBox Agency white label product is available for independent agencies. This agent-geared technology allows agencies to provide their policyholders with a branded self-servicing experience never before seen in the space. This product is also highlighted by a groundbreaking client automation system which makes introduction of this tech and ongoing correspondence with agency policyholders seamless and effortless. GloveBox Agency is geared toward helping independent agents dramatically reduce service costs, increase retention and appeal to a mass segment of younger insurance buyers.

"Adding our web application is just another incremental step in making GloveBox available to all insurance policy holders across the US. We realize that being cross platform is vital to ensuring that our users can always access their insurance, regardless of the device that is being used. No longer will policy holders struggle with where to find what they need, when they need it. GloveBox is bringing ease and transparency with a platform that users can rely on and trust…and it's only getting better."

The company will round out its platforms with the release of its native Android app on the Google Play store in February.

Founded in 2019, Denver-based GloveBox aims to simplify insurance policy access for consumers by aggregating policy documents, regardless of carrier, in one centralized location. The founders are made up of three insurance professionals who helped build a smaller independent agency into one of the top producing agencies in the country. GloveBox is available in iOS or visit the web app my.gloveboxapp.com.

