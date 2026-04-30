Glover Family Medicine Introduces EXOMIND: A Noninvasive Approach to Support Mental Wellness

Complimentary Brunch on May 12 to Showcase Technology

MONUMENT, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glover Family Medicine is launching EXOMIND by BTL, a groundbreaking, FDA-cleared brain stimulation technology. EXOMIND offers a noninvasive approach to support mental wellness, emotional balance and cognitive performance. The addition of EXOMIND reflects Glover's continued investment in relationship-based, whole-person care, supported by evidence-based medicine and thoughtfully integrated advanced technologies.

"Patients are increasingly seeking alternatives to medication that support how they feel, think and function day to day," said Dr. Jamie Glover, board-certified family physician and founder of Glover Family Medicine. "EXOMIND offers a noninvasive solution that can support mental wellness and brain health, helping patients improve sleep, focus, resilience and emotional balance, while also serving as an option for individuals dealing with depression, anxiety and OCD."

EXOMIND uses magnetic energy to stimulate areas of the brain that control emotions, cognitive function and impulse control. During each session, an applicator is placed on the head to deliver magnetic pulses in a comfortable treatment lasting under 30 minutes. For optimal results, Dr. Glover recommends two sessions per week over three to six weeks, depending on individual goals and response.

Patients often report improvements in mood, focus and sleep, along with enhanced mental clarity and reduced stress. Some individuals also note decreased food cravings and weight loss following a series of treatments.

Glover Family Medicine offers a Direct Primary Care model, a membership-based approach that emphasizes accessibility, transparency and individualized care. While primary care services are offered through affordable memberships, EXOMIND consultations and treatments are available to both members and non-members.

"May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it's an important time to broaden the conversation beyond illness to include mental wellness," said Dr. Glover. "As a former U.S. Air Force physician, I've cared for many veterans facing PTSD and recognized the need for additional, medication-free options. EXOMIND offers another pathway for patients."

Glover Family Medicine is hosting a complimentary "Brain Brunch," 11:30am to 2:30pm, Tuesday, May 12, at the office located at 1840 Deer Creek Road in Monument.

The event will feature physician-led presentations, live demonstrations and giveaways. Sessions are at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Attendees will receive 15% off EXOMIND wellness packages during the event. RSVP via Eventbrite or call 719-344-2789.

SOURCE Glover Family Medicine