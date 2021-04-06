Gloves In A Bottle Can Help Parents Protect and Heal Children's Dry Hands from Over-washing as They Head Back to the Classroom

Hundreds of dermatologists are now recommending using a shielding lotion, a new type of skin care product that mimics the skin's protective outer layer. "A shielding lotion is a new kind of lotion. It is a new technology that blends moisturizers with specialized dimethicones that is like a liquid film. It bonds with the outer layer of the skin and helps keep the skin's natural protective barrier intact, which keeps the moisture-robbing irritants out and your own natural oils and moisture in," said Dr. Peter Helton, board-certified dermatologist.

Parents of children experiencing dry hands or redness from excess washing and sanitizing can use Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion to help heal and protect tiny hands. It is free of all parabens and phthalates, is dermatologist tested and prescribed, hypoallergenic and every ingredient is on the FDA's most safe list, so parents can feel good about what they are putting on their child's skin.

For more information and to purchase visit: www.GlovesInABottle.com.

Mineli Gagliano

[email protected]

SOURCE Gloves In A Bottle

Related Links

https://glovesinabottle.com

