Gloves In A Bottle Gives Thanks to Tens of Thousands of Frontline, Healthcare Workers

MONTROSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Months after the pandemic first started, we are still hearing the pleas from healthcare and frontline workers in regard to the increased use of sanitizing and protective products and the damage they cause to their hands and face. As a gesture of gratitude to these heroes, Gloves In A Bottle has donated well over 100,000 applications since the start of the pandemic. Their shielding lotion forms an invisible shield with the outermost layer of skin that continues to protect and help heal the skin naturally, for up to twelve hours.

"Cracked skin is something we all need to avoid, as it can lead to open wounds, bleeding and further increase our exposure to infection and viruses," explains Dr. Wayne Weber, Board Certified OBGYN

Dermatologists recommend a shielding lotion for people in professions that require frequent hand washing and usage of their hands. Harsh chemicals and constant flexing of fingers can leave skin dry, cracked and raw.

"Anecdotally, hospital staff that have been using it throughout the years have commented that there has been nothing better for keeping their skin soft through multiple hand washings," Dr. Peter Helton, Board Certified Dermatologist

If you are a frontline worker, visit www.glovesinabottle.com to obtain Gloves In A Bottle samples.

