Glow Financial Services Announces New Addition to its Prestigious Board of Advisors

Former CEO of Verizon Consumer Group will join the leading consumer electronics technology company as a new board member at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow today announces that Ronan Dunne has joined its Board of Advisors currently comprised of eight former CEOs of telecoms companies, two financing experts and the former CBI President.

In addition to being the former CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, Dunne was previously CEO of Telefónica UK (O2). He recently left Verizon after more than six years as President/CEO.

The Board is currently helping Glow to achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The company is currently expanding across the globe with a major global OEM, has secured a new contract with a large telecom in the EU, and continues its expansion in Asia and the USA.

Current members of the Board include:

Niek Jan Van Damme

Former CEO, Deutsch Telekom Germany, current Telstra Board Member; Also Chairman of the Board, NGN Fiber Network; Board Advisor, LotusFlare

Lord Karan Bilimoria

Current President of the CBI, member of the UK's upper chamber, the House of Lords and founder of Cobra Beer

Jim Mooney

Former Executive Chairman of Virgin Media; former Sirius and RCN Board Member

Nadir Mohamed

Former CEO of Rogers, current TD Bank Board Member, among others

Paul A. Gould

Current Managing Director and EVP at Allen & Co, LLC, current Liberty Global PLC and Warner Discovery Inc. Board Member; Board of Trustees for Cornell University, and previously served as a director of DirecTV

Manuel Cubero

Former CEO of Kabel Deutschland, current United Internet Board Member; President of the European Cable Communications Association

John Meeks

Current Managing Director, TA Associates; former Asurion investor

Blaik Kirby

Current Group President, Bell Canada Consumer and SMB

Glenn Lurie

Former CEO, AT&T Mobile & Consumer, current Board Member of Avis; Former CEO of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Eelco Blok

Former CEO, KPN, current Board Member of Telstra and the OTE Group; Co-chairman of the Dutch National Cyber Security Council, a director for the international association, GSMA

Gavin Patterson

Former Group CEO, British Telecom, former Chief Strategy Officer Salesforce

The Board's combined skills will help guide Glow through new and exciting opportunities as well as strengthen our commitment to being a trusted technology partner.

About Glow Financial Services

Glow Financial Services is a global consumer electronics tech company with three new platforms including a FinTech, InsurTech and GreenTech capability providing device financing and insurance through large channel partners. These partners include mobile operators, OEMs and retailers. For more information, visit www.GlowGFS.com

