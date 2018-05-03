Glow Launches New, First-Of-Its-Kind Fertility Program To Help Millions Of People Reach Their Dreams Of Starting A Family

"At Glow, we understand how challenging it can be for families when they are unable to conceive naturally. Additionally, as more women are waiting longer to have children there is a growing pressure to preserve fertility until the right time. And for many people in both of these situations, treatment can be cost-prohibitive," said Mike Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of Glow. "The Glow Fertility Program complements the foundation of resources we've already built through our suite of apps, and makes it easier for women and families to take the next important steps on the road to having a child, including connecting with top-tier fertility clinics and obtaining affordable pricing on treatment and medication."

It is estimated that 1 in 8 couples suffer from infertility and more than 7 million women have received some type of infertility treatment in their lifetime.i Alternatively, a growing number of women are choosing to preserve their fertility and freeze their eggs to further a blossoming career or to wait for the right partner to enjoy parenthood with.

The cost of fertility treatment or preservation is often not reimbursed by insurance and can be extremely expensive. The average cost of IVF is approximately $14,000 and corresponding medication can add another $4,000-$5,000. This cost increases with additional factors such as genetic testing, obtaining donor eggs or sperm, Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) or assisted hatching.ii For context, $20,000 is the estimated amount of disposable income for the average U.S. household. The Glow Fertility Program is designed to assist women and families at each and every stage of their fertility journey – from identifying the right clinic, to offering reduced rates for treatment and medication. And flexible and transparent pricing options are invaluable offerings that are critically needed in the fertility industry. There are currently 117 clinics nationwide that are participating in the Glow Fertility Program, and the program is expanding to include additional markets.

"Fertility treatment can be a complicated process to navigate, and many families are unable to proceed due to high cost and other related factors," said Alan Copperman, MD, reproductive endocrinologist at RMA New York, one of the country's leading fertility clinics. "The Glow Fertility Program not only provides families with the education and support that they need to understand their options, but they're able to provide payment plans to ensure that the cost for treatment is not a barrier for anyone who is trying to have a child."

Glow is the largest mobile community for women's health in the world. The Glow Fertility Program leverages its robust community and network of the country's top fertility clinics to make fertility treatment available and accessible for everyone. Additionally, Glow's experienced fertility coaches are available to help individuals navigate the entire process, from understanding treatment options to identifying a payment plan that works within their budget. For more information about the Glow Fertility Program, please visit: www.glowfertilityprogram.com.

About Glow:

Glow was founded in 2013 by a team of technology veterans, including Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal & Chairman of Yelp. Glow is a data science company redefining health care and fertility resources, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Glow has 12 million users on its app platform, has helped more than 800,000 women get pregnant and has provided a support community that has helped millions of women learn more about their bodies and themselves. Glow recently launched the Glow Fertility Program, which provides access to fertility clinics and lower pricing on IVF, IUI, ICSI, egg freezing and medication. More information about Glow is available at: www.glowing.com.

i 2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC

ii Personal Income, Bureau of Labor Statistics, United States Department of Labor

