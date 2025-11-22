Glow Up Golden 2026 Calendar Launches at Pearl River Mart

-Inspired by ancient Chinese timing to support modern decision-making-

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Huang, writer and Chinese metaphysics practitioner, is partnering with Pearl River Mart this season to launch the Glow Up Golden 2026 Calendar, a culturally rooted timing tool based on classical Chinese wisdom. The calendar is available at Pearl River Mart's SoHo and Chelsea Market main concourse locations, as well as online at www.pearlriver.com.

Inspired by the traditional Chinese Day Officer system, the Glow Up Golden 2026 calendar highlights daily energies to support decision-making with greater clarity and alignment. Each calendar includes a QR code that links to a personalized guide, where users can discover their 2026 windows for support (Nobleman), attraction (Peach Blossom), insight (Intelligence Star), and momentum, all drawn from their birth chart.

A matching sticker sheet lets users highlight their timing windows directly on the calendar, turning planning into a more visual and intentional practice.

"So much of glow-up culture is about changing yourself: your body, your habits, your image," said Julie Huang, creator of the Glow Up Golden Calendar. "This calendar doesn't ask you to change. It's rooted in traditional Chinese wisdom that honors timing, not transformation. You don't need a new version of yourself. You need the right moment. I'm grateful to partner with Pearl River Mart, a place that's always carried heritage forward with intention, heart, and creativity. It's the perfect home for this calendar."

"We're always looking for ways to bring meaningful cultural traditions into everyday life, and Glow Up Golden does that beautifully," said Joanne Kwong, president of Pearl River Mart. "Wall calendars are especially nostalgic in the Asian American community, and this one is so much more – it's a tool for connection, reflection, and planning with intention. We're proud to help Julie introduce her important work to the community this season."

Availability and Events

The Glow Up Golden 2026 Calendar will be featured online and at the Chelsea and SoHo Pearl River Mart locations. Julie Huang will also be on-site for scheduled meet-the-creator sessions at the SoHo location. In these informal one-on-one interactions, she'll guide interested visitors through personalized timing insights based on their birth data, helping them uncover supportive dates for the year ahead using traditional Chinese timing methods.

Scheduled Pearl River Mart Appearances



Date Time Location Timing Day Type Sun, Dec. 7 3-5 PM SoHo Open Day Sun, Jan. 4 1-3 PM SoHo Full Day

About Glow Up Golden, a Brand of Kaimen Company

Julie Huang is the creator of the Glow Up Golden Calendar, writer of Rupt & Rise on Substack, and the cultural organizer behind community movie takeovers and earlier editions of Chinatown Restaurant Week and Chinatown Jewelry Week. She has shared Lunar New Year traditions on television and has spent eight years studying Chinese metaphysics. Her community work also included producing Knicks viewing events in Chinatown during Linsanity and serving as New York chapter president of the National Association of Asian American Professionals. Glow Up Golden Calendar began as her search for a timing tool she wished existed. She now brings this calendar to Pearl River Mart to share traditional wisdom in a modern, accessible way. In addition to the Pearl River Mart launch, Julie will also appear at select cultural and community venues this season to share more on timing and intention. For more information, visit glowupgolden.com, and follow on TikTok and YouTube.

About Pearl River Mart

Pearl River Mart was founded as a "friendship store" in 1971. The iconic Asian emporium has locations in New York City's SoHo district; the popular Chelsea Market with both a retail outlet and Pearl River Mart Foods; and a pop-up in Macy's Herald Square until Jan. 4, 2026. From home furnishings to fashion to snacks and everything in between, the store features one-of-a-kind items imported from Asia, as well as innovative merchandise designed and created by Asian Americans. A beloved destination for people from all over the globe, Pearl River has become symbolic of the uniqueness, authenticity, and multiculturalism of New York City. Visit www.PearlRiver.com and follow on Instagram.

