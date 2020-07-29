GlowTouch Announces Addition of New Executives

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch Technologies, an emerging leader in global contact center and technology outsourcing solutions, announces the addition of new executives to support company growth and expansion.

Joining the GlowTouch team are Tammy Weinstein and Jonathan Ellsworth, who bring decades of experience in sales, marketing, and communications within the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

As Vice-President of Marketing and Analyst Relations, Tammy Weinstein will lead global marketing, communications, and sales enablement efforts for GlowTouch. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the BPO/Contact Center industry, building client relations and developing creative marketing strategies for companies such as Alorica, Convergys, West and, most recently, Knoah Solutions.

Jonathan Ellsworth joins GlowTouch as Senior Vice-President of Customer Success and will focus on creating and expanding custom solutions for clients and their customers. Jon has more than 20 years of experience in the outsourcing industry, having held roles ranging from sales management to client services and solution architecture. Jon has previous experience with providers such as HGS, TechMahindra, Sutherland Global Services, and Knoah Solutions.

"We are delighted Tammy and Jon have joined the GlowTouch family," shares GlowTouch President and co-founder Vidya Ravichandran. "Their experience, vast knowledge, and creative talents will be a great asset for us as we continue to grow and increase our sales and marketing efforts."

Later this summer, the GlowTouch Louisville corporate office will move from its current location to a new, larger space off Hurstbourne Parkway. "This is a very exciting time for our company!" Vidya exclaims. "We have an exceptional team in place - people who truly believe in 'Putting People First.' We are excited to continue growing our business and expanding our U.S. and global footprint during these uncertain times."

GlowTouch provides personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Founded in 2002, its 1,800 employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement. A certified Woman-Owned Business and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with additional locations in Mangalore and Bangalore, India.

