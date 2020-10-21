GlowTouch Enhances Senior Leadership With New Addition and Executive Promotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch, an emerging leader in global contact center and technology outsourcing solutions, is pleased to announce recent changes to its key leadership positions.

Joining the GlowTouch team is Michelle Castillo, an accomplished business leader with more than 20 years of experience in contact center services as a senior vice president and COO. She has assumed the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Services.

"Michelle is a proven, and effective leader whose experience with building programs and centers in new geographies across the world will lend nicely in her role at GlowTouch. As a member of the Executive team, Michelle will help set overall growth and strategic goals for the business," said Vidya Ravichandran, President and Founder of GlowTouch. "One area of immediate focus is to establish and manage the expansion of nearshore operations in Latin America. In addition to building a LATAM presence, she will also lead several functional areas including global Human Resources."

Tina Hammons was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Over the last two and a half years, Tina has become an integral part of the GlowTouch team. Her 25 years of business process outsourcing experience has contributed to the success and growth of GlowTouch's contact center outsourcing practice through strategic planning and execution of business solutions for new and existing clients.

"I am thrilled with Tina's promotion. She has done a wonderful job strengthening our current client relationships and fostering connections with our employees. Her passion for the details and her commitment to delivering 'best in class' standards in all aspects of our business will continue to have a tremendous impact on our expansion. She is a great asset in her executive leadership role," continued Vidya. "Both Michelle and Tina embody the best of GlowTouch and will help us in our continued global success."

GlowTouch provides personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Founded in 2002, its 1,800 employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement. A certified Woman-Owned Business and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with additional locations in Mangalore and Bangalore, India, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit: www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at: [email protected] .

