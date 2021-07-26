GlowTouch Expands Operations to the Dominican Republic

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company based in Louisville, KY, has expanded its footprint into the Dominican Republic with plans to develop its presence in Latin America further.

The growth into Santo Domingo diversifies GlowTouch's geographic offerings, providing its clients more options for multilingual and multichannel customer care, technical support, and sales services. The Dominican Republic's close proximity to the U.S. makes travel to the area easily accessible. The site currently has 160 employees, with further expansion anticipated. The workforce is expected to grow to more than 300 employees within the next year. The island nation has a history within the BPO industry due to its political stability, bilingual workforce, and location that lines up with the U.S. workday.

"We are excited to plant roots in the Dominican Republic and to usher in the next wave of growth for the company," said Vidya Ravichandran, the company's President and Founder. "The nearshore environment is a key element within our industry. Clients see the Caribbean and Latin America as a business-friendly region that is easily accessible and provides a labor force that has a great affinity for American culture."

The nation's demographics skew young, ensuring a steady pipeline, and the country hosts numerous schools that specialize in bilingual education. The result across this region is a neutral accent plus the ease of communication with Hispanic Americans whose first language is Spanish.

The expansion marks a year of continued growth for GlowTouch. "Due to the pandemic, restrictions on movement were implemented, people increasingly worked and shopped online, and many of our clients saw activity spike significantly," continued Ravichandran. "The increased activity reinforced the value of high touch customer care and establishing a presence in Latin America gives us one more option to offer clients."

Since launching operations in 2002 with a small group of employees, GlowTouch has grown into a global company with a staff of more than 2,300 people. The company is based in Louisville, Kentucky, with operations in Louisville, Miami, Florida, offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore India, and the new nearshore operation in the Dominican Republic.

GlowTouch provides personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Founded in 2002, its 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement. A certified Woman-Owned Business and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with operational onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, FL; nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at [email protected] .

Related Images

glowtouch-llc-a-business.png

GlowTouch LLC, a Business Processing & Technology Outsourcing Solutions Company

GlowTouch logo

SOURCE GlowTouch LLC