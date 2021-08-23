GlowTouch Opens New Contact Center in Mysore, India

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, announced today that the company has opened a new contact center in Mysore, India. This is the company's third Indian city, joining centers in Mangalore and Bangalore, and its sixth global location.

GlowTouch has a new location in Mysore, India, and expects to employ more than 300 associates within the first year. The multi-story building allows ample space for further expansion in the future.

Mysore is an emerging market for technology companies with a projected growth path that mirrors that of GlowTouch. The opening of this location comes on the heels of an expansion into the Dominican Republic and a second U.S. presence in Miami. "We are delighted to build on the progress that has marked the last year for us," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President and Founder. "Outsourcing has become a strategic approach for many businesses, whether their need is for a contact center or to add technical expertise without hiring permanent staff."

Part of the company's identity as The Uncommon BPO™ is the depth and breadth of skill among employees, who range from contact center agents and program supervisors to software engineers and application developers. In Mysore, the company will settle into a knowledge hub that is also the second-largest software exporter in Karnataka state behind Bangalore, harkening back to GlowTouch's start as a software firm.

The city is dotted with numerous colleges and universities, which should provide an abundant talent pool from which GlowTouch can recruit. The expectation is for this center to employ more than 300 associates in the first year. "This is a multi-story location that provides ample space for further expansion," said Shyam Hebbar, GlowTouch Senior VP of Corporate Services. "We have an additional three floors that can be built out, each with a 350-seat capacity."

The building sits in Mysore's Silver Spirit Technology Park and includes multiple training rooms, the latest omnichannel communications, web conferencing capability, and redundant back-end infrastructure for uninterrupted operations. It is equipped to support the complete offering of GlowTouch services, from contact center solutions and custom app development to back-office processing and Quality Assurance (QA).

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, KY, and Miami, FL; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at [email protected] . ###

