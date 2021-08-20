GlowTouch Recognized for Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch, LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, has been recognized for excellence in strategic partnerships by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals. The Association made the announcement based on how GlowTouch helped a long-time client increase market share, per-customer revenue, and customer retention rates.

IAOP Excellence in Strategic Partnerships 2021 badge

Earlier this year, the IAOP named GlowTouch to the Global Outsourcing 100 as a Rising Star. An independent assessment of overall provider capabilities focused on its Top Customer References and top area of provided service in Customer Relationship Management. This latest recognition drills down to a more granular level and speaks to a vital aspect of the company's business model as The Uncommon BPO™.

"We have worked to create a partnership model with our clients, one that values engagement and cultural alignment," said Vidya Ravichandran, President and Founder of GlowTouch. "Several of our clients have been with us for 10-15 years, and some since our start nearly 20 years ago, and a big part of why is that we become immersed in their business goals and look for ways of helping achieve those."

In this partnership, the GlowTouch client achieved a 10-fold increase in per-contact sales, along with improvements in first-call resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction (CSAT). A new training methodology was also introduced that focused on agents being able to pivot from support to sales, an approach that has been incorporated into other client programs. The sales initiative was ushered in using chat as a communications channel, which was invaluable for engaging customers in real-time conversations. This also allowed time to discover individual pain points so agents could provide relevant suggestions after addressing a customer's need.

The Excellence in Strategic Partnerships initiative highlights achievement in collaboration, innovation, and outcomes. "True collaboration is an essential component of any successful partnership," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants that are contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate GlowTouch as a recipient of the 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition."

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, KY, and Miami, FL; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore India. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at [email protected] .

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit: www.IAOP.org.

Related Images

iaop-excellence-in-strategic.png

IAOP Excellence in Strategic Partnerships 2021

IAOP Excellence in Strategic Partnerships 2021 badge

SOURCE GlowTouch