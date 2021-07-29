GLOZAL - Creator of the First NFT Music Player™ Announces 20,000 sq. ft. US Headquarters in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOZAL Inc., the creator of the first NFT Music Player™ and NFT Music Marketplace has recently moved in to their 20,000 sq. ft. headquarters in the heart of downtown Miami. GLOZAL's mission is to support artists' creative vision, offer them a fair market revenue model, and reshape the music fan experience by enabling them to purchase exclusive content directly from their favorite artists in an NFT (non-fungible token) format. GLOZAL is rapidly positioning itself as the go-to, one-stop-shop solution for all NFT needs of music artists, indie and major alike, with their NFT Music Player™ to launch by the end of Q3 2021.

"We are honored to have GLOZAL launch their NFT Music Player in our City and call Miami home. Crypto art and NFT's are here to stay and as we push to become the global epicenter for crypto, art, and music we are honored to have companies like these in our city transforming industries," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

The company has not only secured prime office space overlooking Brickell but has also added some top music industry luminaries to their executive team. The recent additions include:

JC Losada "Mr. Sonic" – EVP Global A & R – JC is a Multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy winning engineer, producer, and songwriter. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Music Business and Music Tech at NYU Steinhardt School. JC has worked with artists like Shakira, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, DMX, Don Omar, David Foster, Black Violin and Carlos Santana, to name a few.

Cesar A. Ochoa – EVP Global Artist Relations – Former VP of Sales at Sony Music Entertainment / Latin, where he formed relationships with a number of artists, managers, and label executives. Cesar has worked on major project release strategies for artists such as Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Romeo Santos, Maluma, The Celia Cruz Estate, Gloria Estefan and many others. He is also the founder of Chavez Entertainment Group, specializing in optimizing opportunities for independent artists in the digital space.

"We're very excited to welcome these seasoned industry executives to our team, as we strive to become the go-to NFT Music Platform for artists and fans alike and embrace Mayor Francis Suarez's vision to make Miami the crypto capital of the world", says GLOZAL CEO & Founder Tarek Kirschen.

About GLOZAL – Founded in 2021, GLOZAL Inc. is a music technology company developing an "artist focused, and fan driven" NFT Music platform, as well as the world's first NFT Music Player™, offering artists and fans the ability to buy, sell, trade and discover exclusive digital music assets on their encrypted network using cryptocurrencies. Learn more at: www.Glozal.com.

