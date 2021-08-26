GLOZAL to Launch its Security Token Offering (GLZ) on September 2, 2021

"We are launching our Continuous Security Offering (CSO) on September 2, 2021, to let you become an owner of GLOZAL. The price of our GLOZAL security token (GLZ) will evolve with the demand over time. GLZ tokens are fully digital securities (ERC-20 compatible) that are tradable on decentralized secondary markets and compatible with the decentralized finance ecosystem," says Tarek Kirschen, CEO & Founder.

To participate in the CSO you must pre-register at: http://invest.glozal.com.

GLOZAL has partnered with Fairmint.co to deploy their CSO, joining a list of pioneering companies that have raised capital through Continuous Securities Offerings.

Having recently moved in to their 20,000 sq. ft. headquarters in the heart of downtown Miami, GLOZAL's mission is to support artists' creative vision, offer them a fair market revenue model, and reshape the music fan experience by providing them with exclusive content directly from their favorite artists as an NFT (non-fungible token). The GLOZAL NFT Music Player™ and NFT Music Platform are due to be rolled out by the end of Q3, 2021.

"Our goal is to bring back the power to music creators and their partners. With our innovative technology and approach to the business, we're giving fans, artists, and other investors the opportunity to own a part of the company delivering their favorite music NFTs. It's time to change the status quo," says JC Losada, EVP of Global A&R.

About GLOZAL – Founded in 2021, GLOZAL Inc. is a Miami based music technology company developing an "Artist focused and Fan driven" NFT Music platform, as well as the world's first NFT Music Player™, offering artists and fans the ability to buy, sell, trade and discover exclusive digital music assets as NFTs on their encrypted network. Learn more at: www.Glozal.com

