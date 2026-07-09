GLP-1 Boom Drives Rise in Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring at Blackhawk Plastic Surgery

Bay Area practice, part of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, sees rising demand for body contouring as patients complete GLP-1 weight-loss journeys

DANVILLE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 medications have helped millions of Americans lose significant weight, creating one of the fastest-growing categories of plastic surgery patient nationwide. Blackhawk Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is seeing the same shift, with more patients seeking body contouring for loose skin after major weight loss.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2024 report found more than 800,000 aesthetic patients nationwide used drugs like this last year. Twenty percent had already had plastic surgery, and most others were considering it.

"We see patients who've gone from 300 pounds down to 150, and their skin is hanging everywhere," said Stephen J. Ronan, MD, FACS, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. "But that's actually a good problem to have. The hard part, losing the weight, is already done. Body contouring is what lets that patient complete the journey."

At Blackhawk, that shift shows up most in tummy tucks, arm lifts, thigh lifts and lower body lifts. Facial volume loss comes up often too, treated with fat grafting or, in more advanced cases, a facelift.

Dr. Ronan advises patients to stabilize near their goal weight and choose board-certified surgeons at accredited facilities; Blackhawk's own surgical center holds both AAAASF and Medicare accreditation.

Dr. Ronan also pushes back on the term "Ozempic face," calling it more of a social media label than a medical one. Facial volume loss happens to everyone with age, and significant weight loss just speeds it up.

Blackhawk is a partner practice of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners, the nation's first physician-led partnership platform for plastic and facial plastic surgeons nationwide.

About Blackhawk Plastic Surgery & MedSpa

Founded in 2003 by Stephen J. Ronan, MD, FACS, Blackhawk is one of the Bay Area's largest cosmetic surgery, hair restoration and medspa practices, based in Danville, California, with an AAAASF-accredited surgical facility. Learn more at www.blackhawkplasticsurgery.com.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Founded in 2023 by Jeffrey H. Spiegel, MD, FACS, Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS, and Stephen J. Ronan, MD, FACS, Premier is the nation's first physician-led, majority physician-owned partnership platform for plastic and facial plastic surgeons. Learn more at www.premierpspartners.com.

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners