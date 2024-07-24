GLP-1 Market Size to Reach USD 95.4 Billion with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2031 - Says InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global GLP-1 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecules), Active Compound Used (Dulaglutide, Liraglutide, Orforglipron, Retatrutide, Semaglutide, Survodutide, Tirzepatide and Other Active Compounds), Type of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs (Long-acting GLP-1 Agonist and Short-acting GLP-1 Agonist), Type of Agonist (Single-agonist, Dual-agonist and Tri-agonist), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Target indication (Alzheimer's Disease, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, Obesity, Sleep Apnea, Type 2 Diabetes)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031".

The Global GLP-1 Market is valued at US$ 44.5 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 95.4 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a gut-produced hormone essential for regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. GLP-1 receptor agonists are medications that activate the GLP-1 receptor, resulting in several beneficial effects, including enhancing insulin secretion from pancreatic beta cells in response to elevated glucose, reducing glucagon secretion, slowing gastric emptying, and improving glucose disposal in peripheral tissues.

These functions make GLP-1 receptor agonists particularly valuable in managing type 2 diabetes by effectively lowering blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss, which is crucial for many diabetic patients. Additionally, some GLP-1 agonists have gained approval for obesity treatment due to their appetite-suppressing and weight-loss-inducing properties.

The GLP-1 receptor agonist market features a variety of approved and investigational products, including short-acting agonists like exenatide and lixisenatide, long-acting options such as semaglutide, dulaglutide, and liraglutide, as well as oral formulations like oral semaglutide (Rybelsus).

There are also dual and tri-agonists like tirzepatide, which target multiple receptors. The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, combined with the proven efficacy and safety of GLP-1 receptor agonists, has fueled substantial market growth. As pharmaceutical innovation continues to broaden the GLP-1 agonist landscape, this segment is expected to experience further expansion in the coming years.

List of Prominent Players in the GLP-1 Market:

AstraZeneca

Biolingus

Boehringer Ingelheim

D&D Pharmatech

Eli Lilly

Gmax Biopharm

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Innogen

Novo Nordisk

PegBio

Pfizer

QL Biopharma

Roche

Sanofi

Sciwind Biosciences

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Viking Therapeutics

Vivani

vTv Therapeutic

GLP-1 Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 44.5 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 95.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2031

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rising global prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity is a significant driver of growth in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market, with diabetes rates increasing from 3% to 4.1% and obesity rising from 32.7% to 40.9% between 2009 and 2020, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. GLP-1 receptor agonists have shown strong efficacy in lowering blood sugar levels, reducing HbA1c, and promoting substantial weight loss in affected patients.

Recent regulatory approvals for treatments like semaglutide (Wegovy) for obesity, in addition to diabetes, have broadened the patient base and further fueled market expansion. Improved insurance coverage and affordability are making these treatments more accessible, while continuous pharmaceutical innovation—including the launch of oral and once-weekly injectable formulations—enhances patient convenience and adherence, addressing unmet healthcare needs.

Challenges:

GLP-1 receptor agonists face challenges impacting patient adherence, including gastrointestinal side effects like nausea and vomiting, which can deter use. Many require subcutaneous injections, posing convenience issues, though oral options like semaglutide are emerging. While long-acting formulations offer once-weekly dosing, there's a need for even less frequent administration. Additionally, high costs and limited insurance coverage, especially in developing markets, restrict access, underscoring the importance of improving affordability.

Regional Trends:

The APAC region is rapidly emerging as a significant market for GLP-1 receptor agonists, driven by countries such as China, Japan, and India. This growth is supported by an expanding healthcare sector, a large target patient population, and substantial unmet clinical needs for diabetes and obesity treatments. The increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity in APAC countries is fueling demand for effective GLP-1 therapies. Additionally, major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on innovative GLP-1 receptor agonist solutions to meet the region's growing healthcare needs.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eli Lilly and Company's Zepbound ™ (tirzepatide) injection, marking it as the first and only obesity treatment that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors.

In Dec 2021 , Shanghai Innogen Pharma successfully completed a $120 million Series A funding round to support its Phase III trial of supaglutide, a GLP-1 agonist targeting diabetes. The funds will also be used to advance several first-in-class programs and establish a clinical trial manufacturing facility.

Segmentation of GLP-1 Market-

By Type of Molecule:

Biologics

Small Molecules

By Active Compound Used:

Dulaglutide

Liraglutide

Orforglipron

Retatrutide

Semaglutide

Survodutide

Tirzepatide

Other Active Compounds

By Type of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs:

Long-acting GLP-1 Agonist

Short-acting GLP-1 Agonist

By Type of Agonist:

Single agonist

Dual agonist

Tri-agonist

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Target Indication:

Alzheimer's Disease

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Obesity

Sleep Apnea

Type 2 Diabetes

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

