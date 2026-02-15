GLP-1s Associated with Reduced Asthma Exacerbation in Patients Without Diabetes

GLP-1 initiation is associated with a 14.6% reduced risk of asthma exacerbation for overweight patients,

12.2% for obese patients and 13.3% for morbidly obese patients

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1) is linked to a significant reduction in asthma exacerbations for overweight, obese and morbidly obese patients without diabetes, according to new research being presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting.

"Asthma exacerbations can be disruptive for patients, especially those living with obesity, who often have fewer effective treatment options. Our findings suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists may be associated with fewer asthma exacerbations in non-diabetic patients, pointing to a promising new direction that could ultimately improve day-to-day asthma control and quality of life," said primary author Ruchi Patel, MD.

Researchers used data from the global collaborative network in TriNetX to conduct this cohort study of overweight (BMI 25.00 - 29.99 kg/m2), obese (BMI 30.00 - 40.00 kg/m2) and morbidly obese (BMI at least 40.00 kg/m2) non-diabetic patients with asthma. The study compared exacerbation rates over a three-year period between participants initiating a GLP-1 receptor agonist and those without GLP-1 exposure.

After propensity matching within the study, the overweight cohorts included 710 patients, the obese cohorts included 1,515 patients and the morbidly obese cohorts included 1,249 patients. In the overweight group, the GLP-1 initiation was associated with a reduced risk of asthma exacerbation with a risk ratio of 0.748 and a risk difference of 14.6%. In the obese group, GLP-1 use was also associated with a reduced risk of exacerbation with a risk ratio of 0.790 and a risk difference of 12.2%. Similarly, in the morbidly obese group, GLP-1 initiation was associated with a reduced risk of exacerbation with a risk ratio of 0.780 and a risk difference of 13.3%.

By exploring the effects of GLP-1s in patients without diabetes, this research provides a unique insight into a potential benefit of GLP-1 therapy and the effects of weight loss on asthma exacerbations.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about asthma. Research presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 27 – March 2 in Philadelphia, PA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

