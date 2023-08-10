GLP's new global data center business breaks ground on its first campus in Tokyo, Japan

New 31 MW campus will provide critical digital infrastructure to support accelerating cloud computing and AI growth in Japan

Construction of the first phase comprising 10 MW is underway and expected to be ready for service by February 2025

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP Pte Ltd. ("GLP") a leading global developer, owner and operator of logistics real estate, data centers and renewable energy is pleased to announce that it has broken ground on Tokyo West 1 ("TKW1"), its first three-building data center ("DC") campus totaling 31 MW IT load in West Tokyo, Japan.

GLP TKW1-1 (rendering)

Building 1 represents the first phase of the three-building campus and is expected to be ready for service by February 2025. It is designed to meet both hyperscale and enterprise customer requirements for physical and cyber security, safety, reliability, and sustainability. Buildings 2 and 3 representing 10 MW and 11 MW IT load, respectively, will be developed in sequence in the vicinity of the same site. Located in an area with low natural disaster risk to promote stable business continuity, the campus is situated within a network-rich environment and is in proximity to some of the largest enterprise, IT and telecommunications and hyperscale companies. The new facility will also feature amenities including private meeting rooms, offices and common rest areas such as a lounge to provide customers with an optimal working environment.

Leveraging its existing real estate portfolio and core capabilities of acquiring land for development, GLP has assembled a dedicated global team of trusted data center industry veterans. Combined with experienced local professionals, the team is well-equipped to provide full-scale data center technical expertise in design, delivery, and operations. TKW1 will be constructed to LEED Gold certification standards and will benefit from GLP's renewable energy business, offering clean sources of energy to advance the sustainability objectives of its future enterprise and hyperscale customers.

"This groundbreaking marks our first data center facility in this region and represents a significant milestone as we further establish our digital infrastructure business to be a leading provider in Japan. As a rising data center hub in Asia, Tokyo is a prime location for our entry into the market and we look forward to serving hyperscale and enterprise customers' data capacity needs in this region," said Yoshiyuki Chosa, President and CEO of GLP Japan. "We will leverage our expertise, scale and synergies with our renewable energy business to provide customers with sustainable digital infrastructure to power the future."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the first of many groundbreakings in Japan as we begin to deliver capacity to both local enterprise and global hyperscale customers. With more than 600 MW of IT load currently available across our four planned campuses in Tokyo and one in Osaka, we are positioned to deliver sustainable, safe, secure and reliable data center solutions to satisfy current and future demand from business application, cloud, and AI computing deployments," said Jennifer Weitzel, President, Global Data Center Business of GLP.

Facility Overview

Facility name: Tokyo West 1, Building 1

Location: Tokyo (West)

Site area: Approx. 3,400㎡

Total floor area: Approx. 8,700㎡

Structure: 3 floors above ground, seismic isolation, and RCS structure

IT Power Capacity: 10MW

Start of construction: August 2023

Ready for Service: End of February 2025 (planned)

Certification: LEED Gold certification (planned), Data Center Tier 3 (planned)

About GLP

GLP is a leading global business builder, owner, developer and operator of logistics real estate, data centers, renewable energy and related technologies. GLP's deep expertise and operational insights allow it to build and scale high-quality businesses and create value for its customers. Its new global data center business is committed to being a positive force for technology, people, and the planet.

With a world-class team of trusted industry leaders and GLP's global presence, the company is positioned to lead the industry in reliable, safe, secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure. With seven in-flight campuses across Japan, the UK, and Brazil, the business has over 850 MW of power currently available and, combined with the Americas, more than 1,500 MW in its global pipeline.

GLP owns and operates assets and businesses in 17 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas. GLP Capital Partners, a global alternative asset manager with $125 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2023, is the exclusive investment and asset manager of GLP. To learn more about GLP, visit www.glp.com/global.

