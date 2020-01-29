GLS - A Leading Western U.S. Wine Delivery Provider - to Exhibit at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Logistics Systems US, Inc. (GLS US), will participate as an exhibitor at the 2020 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium on Feb. 5-6, 2020, at the Cal Expo in Sacramento. Each year, the symposium attracts thousands of wine industry professionals from wineries, fulfillment houses, vineyards, tasting rooms, and more.

As a highly experienced carrier in the wine industry serving thousands of wine customers across the West, GLS US has built a reputation as the alternative carrier in the industry. GLS US handles Direct-to-Trade and Direct-to-Consumer wine deliveries using specialized point-of-delivery procedures, carefully executed to maintain the highest level of integrity for customers and their shipments. Additional benefits for wine customers include an experienced wine industry customer support team, access to dedicated representatives, and technology integrations providing transparency and delivery schedule windows to maximize the consignee experience. Visit the GLS US wine industry page to learn more.

GLS US offers this Top 10 list of important services that wineries should look for when choosing a delivery company:

Larger next-day service area Low damage rates Simplified fees and hundredweight programs Scheduled Delivery Windows Full Technology Fulfillment house integration to TMS and/or WMS programs Email and text notifications, and digital signature capture Saturday delivery options Low return rates Refrigerated pickups Experienced wine industry customer support

"We continue to see tremendous growth within the industry, providing wineries and fulfillment distribution centers customized services not available through other carriers," said Millie Tarallo, Vice President, Sales and Customer Success for GLS US. "Our focus on building strong relationships with shippers enables the ability to create customized solutions, helping them achieve their objectives while improving the overall customer experience."

GLS US looks forward to meeting attendees of the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium at its booth (#P2203) to help them discover the shipping benefits for the wine industry. More information about the wine shipping program is available at www.gls-us.com.

About General Logistics Systems US, Inc.

GLS US is a subsidiary of General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam). GLS realizes reliable, high-quality parcel services for over 200,000 customers, complemented by logistics and express services. "Quality leader in parcel logistics" is GLS' guiding principle. Through wholly owned and partner companies, the GLS Group covers 45 countries and is globally connected via contractual agreements. With its ground-based network, GLS is one of the leading parcel service providers in Europe. The Group is also present in Canada on the west coast of the USA. About 70 central and regional transshipment points and around 1,400 depots and agencies are at GLS' disposal. GLS counts 19,000 employees and every day around 26,000 delivery vehicles and about 3,500 long distance trucks are on route for GLS. In the financial year 2018/19 GLS achieved revenues of 3.3 billion euros and transported 634 million parcels.

