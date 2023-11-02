GLS Announces Partnership with BetterMile to Revolutionize Last-Mile Logistics

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLS, a leader in parcel and freight transportation, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BetterMile, an innovative last-mile logistics solution provider. This partnership marks a significant milestone in GLS's commitment to enhancing its services and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

GLS driver using a scanner with BetterMile technology.

The key focus of this partnership is the seamless integration of BetterMile's cutting-edge technology into the GLS ecosystem. By incorporating BetterMile's technology, GLS will enhance its delivery operations further, providing customers with faster, more efficient, and more reliable parcel and freight services.

BetterMile's roots in the logistics industry, stemming from its incubation by GLS, make this partnership a natural fit. GLS brings decades of experience and a strong logistics heritage to the table. Together, they are poised to raise the bar for the delivery industry and set a new standard for last-mile logistics.

"We are excited to partner with BetterMile to revolutionize the delivery experience for our customers," said Steven Bergan, President at GLS US. "This partnership allows us to leverage BetterMile's advanced technology to enhance our services, improve efficiency, and exceed customer expectations. We are committed to delivering parcels and freight with greater precision and speed."

For more information about GLS and BetterMile, please visit www.gls-us.com and www.bettermile.com.

About GLS: GLS is a leading parcel and freight provider with a global presence. With a strong focus on delivering excellence in logistics, GLS offers a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

About BetterMile: BetterMile is a pioneer in last-mile logistics, specializing in dynamic, data-enhanced solutions for address processing, routing, and navigation. Their innovative technology boosts productivity and creates an exceptional delivery experience.

SOURCE GLS