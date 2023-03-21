GLS Offers a Targeted Approach to Parcel Pricing for Cost-Effective and Efficient Shipping Options

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLS, a leading provider of parcel shipping and logistics services, announces the launch of its Zone 0 and Zone 1 pricing tiers, its targeted approach to parcel pricing, ensuring cost-effective and efficient shipping options for businesses of all sizes.

"The big parcel duopoly uses a blunt instrument to pricing with a one-size-fits-all structure. At GLS, we are using technology and analytics to drive pricing that aligns directly with the needs of the customer. By doing this, a shipper pays only for the true resources they need instead of subsidizing a giant network of other customers' parcels." said Steven Bergan, President of GLS US.

GLS's targeted approach to parcel pricing ensures that businesses only pay for what they need. By factoring in the distance a package needs to travel, the density of the destination, and the handling requirements, GLS can offer businesses the most cost-effective and efficient shipping options on the market today.

"We know businesses need reliable shipping options that won't break the bank. That's why we're committed to offering a pricing structure that is tailored to meet the unique needs of each business we work with," added Steve Griffin, Chief Operating Officer.

There is no reason to settle for costly shipping of your goods. Let GLS help you hit your budget bullseye with our targeted approach to parcel pricing. Contact us today to learn more about our parcel shipping and logistics services.

About GLS: GLS is a leading provider of parcel shipping and logistics services for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to delivering cost-effective and reliable shipping options, GLS has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses with all their parcel and logistics needs. For more information, visit www.gls-us.com.

