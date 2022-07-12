GLS US Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

The Digital Transformation Will Help the Company Better Serve Customers' Shipping Needs

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a full-service logistics provider specializing in parcel and freight delivery services to states across the Western US, announced that it launched a redesigned version of its website. Featuring an entirely new layout and new site feature with improved technology that offers a range of benefits for users. Furthermore, its refreshed look and feel will help GLS US maintain its position as a leader in the logistics industry across the Western United States.