GLUCODOWN® "Enhanced Water" Drink Mixes Successfully Complete Production Trial; New GLUCODOWN® Website Unveiled; YTD Gross Profit Margin Doubles

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is pleased to provide three important corporate updates:

1) Last week, GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly "Enhanced Water" Drink Mixes successfully completed their final step of a year-long development process – a production trial. The objective of the production trial was to confirm and refine as necessary, production methods and parameters to ensure that new GLUCODOWN® Drink Mixes achieve the same category leading standard of quality as GLUCODOWN® Tea Mixes – themselves, the most nutritious, efficacious and at the same time, delicious, diabetic friendly functional beverages in America.

All ingredients comprising GLUCODOWN® Drink Mixes were staged and processed utilizing personnel and pilot scale equipment located at the Company's manufacturing partner facility in Fairbault, Minnesota. The Company is pleased to advise that GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly "Enhanced Water" Drink Mixes are ready for market introduction and a first commercial production run is set for January 2021. A total of seven GLUCODOWN® Drink Mix flavors have been developed. The first four flavors to be produced are: GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Watermelon, Cherry, Peach-Mango and Strawberry-Banana.

2) An all-new GLUCODOWN® consumer information website has been unveiled (www.glucodown.com). The new website features both GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mixes and Drink Mixes plus future products such as GLUCODOWN® Cappuccino and Horchata. The new website includes high-quality video of the Company's TV commercials and an enhanced "HOW IT WORKS" section detailing ingredients in the GLUCODOWN® formula.

3) YTD GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DOUBLES: On April 22, 2020, the Company stated its four strategic goals for fiscal 2020. Strategic Goal number four was:

"Increase Profit Margins. The company expects to increase profit margins through improved production methods and cost-control and selected retailer product price increases."

For the nine-months of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2020, gross profit margin was 46% compared to 22% for the same nine-month period in 2019. Demonstrating the pricing power of GLUCODOWN® – prices at Amazon were increased from $12.99 to $13.49 in the first quarter of 2020. Following the price increases, Amazon sales increased by triple-digit multiples. Additionally, in the third quarter, the Company reviewed its accounting policies and adopted industry standard accounting procedures with respect to Amazon's consumer fulfillment, which further increased gross profit margin.

With its introduction in 2018, GLUCODOWN® defined an entirely new and distinct category of functional beverage – diabetic friendly iced tea. Now, the GLUCODOWN® brand has achieved another beverage industry first – diabetic friendly "enhanced water" drink mixes. The "enhanced water" beverage category is calculated by Fortune Business Insights to grow to $18 billion in annual revenues by 2025.3

In summation, by specializing in producing delicious functional beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million pre and Type-2 diabetics, GLUCODOWN® is uniquely and strongly positioned among all up & coming beverage companies in America.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® functional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

3 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/14/2033658/0/en/Functional-Water-Market-Size-to-Worth-USD-18-24-Billion-by-2025-Advancements-in-Packaging-Technology-to-Augment-Growth-Says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

[email protected]

(479) 802-3827

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.