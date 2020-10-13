GlucoDown® Expanding To 2000 Walmart Pharmacies For 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ar., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon it will be much easier and more convenient to buy GlucoDown® at Walmart. Beginning this month, in-store availability of GlucoDown® Diabetic Friendly Peach Tea Mix is expanding to more than 2000 Walmart pharmacies for 2021 – more GlucoDown® at more Walmart pharmacies nationwide than ever before.

Walmart has stocked GlucoDown® Diabetic Friendly Peach Tea Mix in an economical 45 servings container since 2018. GlucoDown® is found in the Diabetic Supplies aisle of the pharmacy at Walmart, on a middle or upper shelf.

GlucoDown® has gained a loyal and growing following at Walmart because it is a delicious tea mix considered better tasting than even some national iced tea brands, yet at the same time, provides a combination of important nutritional attributes not available from any other diabetic friendly beverage in America.

GlucoDown ® is enriched with a unique form of soluble fiber which slows absorption of dietary sugars and additionally contributes to improved digestive health. Dozens of clinical studies support the efficacy of the soluble fiber in GlucoDown ® .

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GlucoDown® nutritional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GlucoDown® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol GLUC.

