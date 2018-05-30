LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is estimated at USD 34.47 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 51.87 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018, in terms of value. The market is driven by the increase in demand from the beverage industry, intense research & development activities, and increase in demand for convenience foods. The demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the food & beverages segment, is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, as major food & beverage companies are expected to increase the application of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin due to their multiple benefits, including their role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents. However, growth in demand for gums as an alternative to glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin restrains market growth.



The confectionery products segment is projected to dominate the glucose market for food & beverages through the forecasted period.

Glucose syrup is widely used in the confectionery industry.As it is a doctoring agent, it prevents crystallization, imparting uniformity to the product; in some confectionery applications, it can be used as a necessary ingredient up to the extent of around 40%.



It is generally used in the production of homogenous confectionery products such as chewing gums and chocolates.Liquid glucose also has good preservative qualities, imparts a smooth texture to the end product, and enhances the shelf life of the end product.



This has led to increased demand for glucose in the confectionery products segment.



The food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the dextrose market through the forecast period.

Dextrose is used as a sweetener and nutritional supplement in the production of various food products such as in candy & gums, creams, bakery products, jarred & canned foods, frozen dairy products, and cured meats.It can also be used in beverages, jelly, jam, and honey for improved taste and quality and extended shelf life.



Thus, changes in food habits and inclination toward snacks and desserts, where dextrose is used as an effective sweetening agent, drive the usage of dextrose in the food & beverages segment.



The personal care products segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value and volume, in the maltodextrin market from 2018 to 2024.

Maltodextrin is used as an emulsifier to improve the texture of products such as toothpaste.It is important in the cosmetics industry because it helps bind other compounds and helps in stabilizing the formula during the production stage.



The personal care products industry is large in developing as well as developed regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, which provides scope for maltodextrins to be used in the personal care products industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the maltodextrin market for food & beverages from 2018 to 2024

The Asia Pacific region projected to be the fastest-growing in the maltodextrin market for food & beverages, owing to the rising demand for low-caloric food in this region and the large-scale availability and affordability of maltodextrins.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, Director-level - 30%, and Manager-level - 25%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 40%, and South America - 5%



The leading players in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market ADM (US), Ingredion (US), AGRANA (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK), Cargill (US), ROQUETTE (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Avebe Group (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Global Sweeteners Holdings (Hong Kong), Gulshan Polyols (India), and Fooding Group Limited (China).



Research Coverage:

The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is segmented on the basis of applications, products, and key regions.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, paper & pulp, and others (agriculture, leather processing, and other industrial applications).



The food & beverages segment is further subsegmented into confectionery products, bakery products, dairy products, beverages, soups, sauces, and dressings, and others (meat & seafood, snacks, and noodles).The product market is segmented into glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, competitive landscape, company ranking analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market with specific reference to the application markets

• To gain a wide range of information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights into the major regions/countries in which the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is flourishing



