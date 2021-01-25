Glucose Health, Inc. - New 2-Pack GLUCODOWN® Raspberry # 1 at Amazon

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New GLUCODOWN® 2-Pack Raspberry arrived at Amazon last week – and is already trending across Amazon.com as a # 1 New Release. Amazon affixes the # 1 New Release moniker to new products which are showing strong consumer interest in their category.

From the time GLUCODOWN® first listed at Amazon in late 2018, unauthorized third-party sellers have enjoyed success re-selling GLUCODOWN®. Previously, on January 4, 2021, Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") advised shareholders the Company intended re-capture the revenue now benefitting third-party sellers, by listing its own variety and double packs for sale at Amazon. In just three weeks, all flavors of GLUCODOWN® now have active 2-Pack listings available for sale on Amazon.

Amazon Inventory Restrictions

In response to burgeoning demand by consumers for online shopping, accelerated by the pandemic, Amazon imposed limits on shipments of inventory to its fulfillment centers from its seller partners, including Glucose Health, Inc. The restrictions significantly reduced both the size and frequency of shipments to Amazon to satisfy orders for GLUCODOWN®. The Company immediately appealed to Amazon, making the case the restrictions would inevitably result in GLUCODOWN® selling-out in just weeks.

Following GLUCODOWN® Lemon and then Raspberry selling out and an urgent appeal to Amazon's leadership team, the Company's inventory allotment at Amazon was substantially increased. 5,000+ containers have already shipped from the Company's Rogers, Arkansas logistics partner and are at various stages of receiving in Amazon's inventory system. Additionally, replenishment shipments to Amazon are now proceeding relatively normally – a shipment of more than 1,000 containers is being readied for picked up by Amazon later this week.

Despite many GLUCODOWN® items in sold-out status this month, the Company is advising shareholders that January 2021 Amazon revenues, nevertheless, have already reached $30,000 – a 133% increase over January 2020 revenues of $12,827 – with 7 selling days still remaining in this month.

Additionally, in response to Amazon's inventory restrictions, the Company greatly accelerated implementation of its e-commerce plans for glucodown.com, first announced on January 4, 2021. The Company is pleased to advise its merchant account and credit card, debit card and e-check payment processing gateways all went live this past Friday, January 22. For the first time, all GLUCODOWN® flavors are available for purchase directly from Glucose Health, Inc. Despite no prior announcement or advertising, multiple orders for GLUCODOWN® have already been processed through glucodown.com this last weekend. Website orders will be fulfilled via our Rogers, Arkansas logistics partner.

