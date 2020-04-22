Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal 2019 & 2020 Q1 Financial Results

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix – advises GLUCODOWN® sales at Walmart increased 28% year-over-year, fiscal 2019 vs. 2018 and GLUCODOWN® sales at Amazon increased 224% year-over-year, fiscal 2019 vs. 2018. The full text of the Company's fiscal 2019 Annual Report is available at OTCMarkets.com.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated "Glucose Health, Inc. has four key strategic goals for the current fiscal year, 2020, including:

Amazon Growth. Amazon is the fasting growing distribution channel for the company. More Pharmacy Retailer Partnerships. The company is in active pursuit of additional shelf placements at national pharmacy retailers to further increase distribution of GLUCODOWN®. New Direct Response Sales. The company will establish a direct response sales channel with toll-free number and expand TV advertising on Hallmark, Game Show Network National Geographic and, new for 2020, Fox News Channel. Increase Profit Margins. The company expects to increase profit margins through improved production methods and cost-control and selected retailer product price increases."

Glucose Health, Inc. advises it will issue its first quarter fiscal 2020 report on or about May 15, 2020.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® is an iced tea beverage specifically formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® is a nutritious and delicious drink option and is the first iced tea in America enriched with soluble fiber. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucreport.com

1 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

