Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal Update - Higher Gross Profits, Net Income Per Share; Reduced Liabilities

Fiscal 2017 Gross profit of $87,548 ; a 357% increase compared to $19,167 , for Fiscal 2016. Fiscal 2017 Net income of $66,967 or $0.02 per share compared to a net loss of $410,443 or $0.15 per share, for Fiscal 2016. A $69,104 or 13% reduction in total liabilities achieved during fiscal 2017; from $528,592 at December 31, 2016 to $476,607 at December 31, 2017 .

Quarterly period ended March 31, 2018:

Q1 2018 Revenue of $38,421 ; a 154% increase compared to $15,111 Revenue for Q1 2017. Q1 2018 Net loss of $12,009 or breakeven per share compared to a Net loss of $29,009 or $0.01 per share, for Q1 2017.

Glucose Health, Inc. CEO, Murray Fleming, stated, "Four outstanding new flavors of Glucose Health® Diabetic-Friendly Iced Tea Mix were introduced in Q1 2018 – Mixed Berry, Triple Berry, Lemon and Peach. These delicious iced teas mixes are the most innovative, highest quality, best tasting, most efficacious and at the same time, most economical diabetic nutritional beverages ever developed, by any manufacturer, large or small."

Glucose Health® Diabetic-Friendly Iced Tea Mix offers consumers a compelling combination of product efficacy, quality ingredients and value-for-money:

Clinically-proven: The Glucose Health® Diabetic-Friendly Iced Tea Mix formula includes a unique form of 100% soluble fiber which, 15+ years of clinical studies1 published in peer-reviewed scientific journals indicates, is associated with beneficial impacts on blood glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol as well as digestive health. Highest quality ingredients: The Glucose Health® Diabetic-Friendly Iced Tea Mix formula includes Banaba leaf; a plant native to India , where in Ayurvedic medicine, it is considered a treatment for diabetes. The blood sugar lowering effects of Banaba have been attributed in scientific research, to corosolic acid, a substance naturally present in Banaba leaf.2 Value-for-Money: Glucose Health® Diabetic-Friendly Iced Tea Mix offers superior value-for-money compared to other diabetic nutritional beverage products now on retailer shelves; less than $13 for the 60-day container – just over 20 cents per serving.

1,2For citations see www.glucosehealth.com/glucose-health-formula.

