Glucose Monitoring Global Market Estimated to be Worth $12,897.0 Million by 2025

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Glucose Monitoring Global Market – Forecast To 2025"

This Glucose Monitoring global market report mainly covers four segments namely product, end-users, sample source and geography.

Products:

Glucose monitoring products Market:

Invasive products

Self glucose monitoring products



Blood glucose meter



Blood glucose testing strips



Lancets



Others

Continuous glucose monitoring products

Sensors/ receiver



Transmitter

Non-Invasive products

Lab-based glucose monitoring products

Sample type:

Blood

Urine

Others

End-User:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Home care

Ambulatory settings

Geography:

North America (U.S. and Rest of North America )

(U.S. and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France and Rest of Europe )

( , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , Middle East & others and Rest of Latin America )

According to IQ4I Research, the glucose monitoring global market is expected to reach $12,897.0 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes, continuous technological advancement, increasing demand for less invasive products and an increase in R&D investments are driving the market growth. Increase in obesity population due to lifestyle changes, increase in urbanization, untapped markets like the Middle East, Africa shows that glucose monitoring market has vast opportunities in the coming years. Frequent product recalls and less product differentiation among self blood glucose monitors are the factors that are restraining the market growth. The limited reimbursement facilities and alternative treatments that include cell-based assays, biomarkers identification and artificial pancreas and high cost associated with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) are threats for the market growth.

The report covers business intelligence information such as, product costs (CGM sensors, and transmitter/receivers), Glucose strip consumption region and country wise, Key market developments (Product launches, approvals, acquisitions, collaborations). Also includes, Profiles of major players and analysis of their revenue, business strategies, SWOTs and market share.

Major players in Glucose monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), LifeScan (U.S.), Dexcom (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Ascensia (Switzerland), Arkray (Japan), Sinocare (China), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bio-Rad (U.S.), etc.

For more details please visit our website or contact:

Mr. Satish Birudukota,

Email: bd@iq4i.com, satish.birudukota@iq4i.com

Phone: +91-9886722024, +91-8147030229

Website: https://www.iq4i.com

Report link: https://www.iq4i.com/reports-category/medicaldevices/r/159

SOURCE IQ4I Research and Consultancy