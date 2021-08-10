Glucosinolates Market Worth $250 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The glucosinolates market revenue is projected to cross USD 250 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing health awareness among consumers, increasing incidence of chronic diseases owing to changing lifestyles, and the rising adoption of dietary supplements will boost the market growth.

The broccoli glucosinolates industry size will surpass USD 105 million by 2027 on account of its ability to protect cells from oxidative stress and its essential role in maintaining an active and healthy immune system. These health benefits make it an ideal ingredient in dietary supplements. Growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellbeing, along with an increasing need for daily nutrient intake owing to hectic lifestyles, will drive product demand from the dietary supplement sector.

Some major findings of the glucosinolates market report include:

Glucosinolate demand in Latin America will surpass USD 9.95 million by 2027 owing to a rise in the working population and increasing urbanization.

will surpass by 2027 owing to a rise in the working population and increasing urbanization. Market growth from cabbage extracts surpassed USD 10 million in 2020 due to growing consumer preference for natural and high-quality dietary supplements.

in 2020 due to growing consumer preference for natural and high-quality dietary supplements. Other extracts in the glucosinolates industry include horseradish, rapeseed, and kale.

Major glucosinolates manufacturers include Wincobel, Jarrow Formulas, Nutra Canada , Kirkman Group, and Interherb.

Glucosinolates market demand from mustard seed extracts will witness over 6.5% CAGR through 2027. The effectiveness of glucosinolate derivatives, such as sulforaphane and isothiocyanate, in protecting the skin from aging caused due to exposure to ultraviolet B radiation and skin cancer will boost market growth from cosmetic applications.

The North America glucosinolates market surpassed USD 42.5 million in 2020 and is likely to register ample CAGR during the predicted timeframe owing to a decline in the total available land, population growth, and food security issues. These factors have fueled the adoption of insecticides and pesticides to ensure high crop yields. The fumigation toxicity of glucosinolate breakdown products is close or even better than that of conventional insect fumigants, which will accelerate the regional market expansion.

