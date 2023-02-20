Glue applied label market size to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027: Increased demand for sustainable labels to be a leading trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global glue applied label market size is estimated to grow by 5.94 billion m2 from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 54% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the glue applied label market was valued at 19.06 billion m2. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glue Applied Label Market 2023-2027

Glue applied label market - Five forces

The global glue applied label market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Glue applied label market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Glue applied label market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (beverage products, food industry, healthcare industry, and chemical industry) and type (laminated and non-laminated).

The beverage products segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Beverage products include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The preference for ready-made drinks owing to changing lifestyle patterns is fueling the demand for beverages, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global glue applied label market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glue applied label market.

APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is expected to be the key contributor to market growth owing to the high demand for paper packaging. In addition, an increase in disposable income and the growth of industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, and healthcare, will fuel the demand for packaged products. The growth of the market can also be attributed to factors such as a surge in demand for retail products and food and beverages.

Download a sample report

Glue applied label market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The proliferating demand from the beverage industry is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. The rate of beverage consumption is high in developing economies of APAC, South America , and Eastern Europe owing to the introduction of various drinks in untapped markets.

, and owing to the introduction of various drinks in untapped markets. The growing consumer demand worldwide for beverages is fueling the growth of the packaging industry, which is driving the labels market.

The consumption of alternative beverages such as non-alcoholic beverages is also growing rapidly in developing countries.

These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased demand for sustainable labels is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Increasing environmental concerns have led to the focus on sustainable practices, such as the use of recyclable materials in labeling.

Hence, vendors are investing in developing eco-friendly glue applied labels and promoting environmental sustainability.

These labels help manufacturing companies improve their brand image and reduce their carbon footprint.

Therefore, the rising demand for sustainability has compelled vendors to introduce biodegradable products into the market, which will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Alternative forms of packaging labels, such as PSL and in-mold, are used for different productions.

Glue applied labels are facing competition from in-mold labels, which are extensively used in decorating containers with high-volume capacities.

Advances in pressure-sensitive labels will also affect the global market.

Thus, the availability of alternative forms of packaging labels is likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this glue applied label market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glue applied label market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glue applied label market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glue applied label market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glue applied label market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pressure sensitive labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,790.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (linerless and release liners), end-user (food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to increase by USD 3673.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product type (stretch sleeves label and shrink sleeves label), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), application (food and beverage, healthcare, and beauty and personal care), and material (polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, and others).

Glue Applied Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2023-2027 5.94 billion m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Aspasie, Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., Topfer Kulmbach GmbH, WestRock Co., and Coveris Management GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glue applied label market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global glue applied label market 2017 - 2021 (billion m2)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion m2)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion m2)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion m2)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (billion m2)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Beverage products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverage products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverage products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beverage products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beverage products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user (billion m2)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Laminated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Laminated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Non-laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Non-laminated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-laminated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-laminated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type (billion m2)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (billion m2)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography (billion m2)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 117: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 118: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Adhesive Products Inc.

Exhibit 120: Adhesive Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Adhesive Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Adhesive Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 123: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Exhibit 132: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 135: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 CPC Montreuil

Exhibit 136: CPC Montreuil - Overview



Exhibit 137: CPC Montreuil - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: CPC Montreuil - Key offerings

12.9 Darley Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Darley Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Darley Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Darley Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Exhibit 142: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG - Segment focus

12.11 HERMA GmbH

Exhibit 146: HERMA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: HERMA GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: HERMA GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 149: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 150: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 152: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

12.13 Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Exhibit 154: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key news



Exhibit 157: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 162: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 166: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 170: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 171: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 173: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio