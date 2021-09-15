Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025 | Growth In Real Estate and Construction Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The growth in the real estate and construction industry, growing demand for sustainable building materials, and increasing demand for durable wood flooring will offer immense growth opportunities. However, volatility in the raw material prices, rising environmental concerns, and availability of numerous substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glue Laminated Timber Market is segmented as below:

Application

Residential



Commercial



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glue laminated timber market report covers the following areas:

Glue Laminated Timber Market size

Glue Laminated Timber Market trends

Glue Laminated Timber Market industry analysis

Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Glue Laminated Timber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glue laminated timber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glue laminated timber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glue laminated timber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glue laminated timber market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Binderholz GmbH

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Co. Inc.

Canfor Corp.

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Setra Group AB

Stora Enso Oyj

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

