Glue Up Named Among Best Event Management and Membership Management Software Companies of 2021 by Digital.com

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Up, a unique all-in-one engagement platform, has been named among Digital.com's Best Event Management Software AND Membership Management Software Companies of 2021. Experts at Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, selected platforms based on core features and customer feedback.

Glue Up is the leading provider of cloud solutions that offer associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, and businesses a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Present in more than 50 countries around the world, Glue Up ensures organizations stay on top of technology trends that enhance the way organizations are doing business.

"Our team at Glue Up works to transform the way professional communities enable and enrich relationships," said Eric Schmidt, CEO and co-founder. "Our intuitive platform empowers organizations, delivering long-term business value and making modern engagement more purposeful."

To compile the 2021 lists, Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of numerous solutions designed to meet the needs of various organizations and industries. For the Best Event Management Software Companies listing, Digital.com selected top firms based on review monitoring and response tools, mobile access, and reporting capabilities. All software solutions were required to provide collaboration tools and support marketing features.

"Event organizers can increase sales and simplify the planning process using event management software," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com.

For the Best Membership Management Software Companies category, experts at Digital.com took into consideration each solution's qualifications, including versatility, reporting tools, and integrations with popular apps and plug-ins.

"Whether it's a nonprofit organization or professional association, membership management software helps users save time, manage events, collect payments faster, and communicate more effectively," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.

