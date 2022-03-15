Glue42 and Iress Enable Traders and Wealth Managers to Create a Hyper-Personalized User Experience

Glue42 Iress Connector automates and optimizes trading workflows to increase efficiency for business and technology users

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and Iress (IRE.ASX) are teaming up to optimize the user experience of traders and wealth managers using the Iress Order System (IOS+) by automating the workflow between IOS+ and other prevalent applications on the financial desktop. With actionable information now readily available at their fingertips, users can gain a competitive edge and create a hyper-personalized experience for their own clients.

IOS+ is a complete trading and risk management software solution for global markets. Through the integration with Glue42, Iress users can seamlessly interact with applications such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg and Virtu Analytics.

Russell Thornton, Head of Trading Strategy, Iress, said, "Our clients are inundated with information and as we evolve with their needs, it's imperative that the Iress Order System operates in harmony with other apps on the financial desktop. In isolation there is a limit as to what can be achieved and therefore, enabling Iress to participate in cross-application workflows just made sense."

"Glue42 helps us stay connected with other systems used by our clients," he continued. "It's all about enabling business and technology users to be more efficient and productive. Glue42's desktop integration platform helps us execute on our vision at scale and in a cost-effective manner. It's a win-win for everyone."

As part of the partnership, Glue42 has developed an Iress Connector, a black box built on its enterprise solution that optimizes Iress IOS by speeding up trading workflows and enabling 'click to sync', a single-click data synchronization between the Iress platform and other applications.

Common use cases include integration with popular apps on the trading desktop to speed up time to market, allow for greater personalization and increased efficiency, placing critical information at the user's fingertips.

On the technical side, the Iress Connector enables technology teams to eliminate lengthy point-to-point integration projects. As a result, our clients can implement solutions within a matter of days not months.

The connector follows continued client demand and is available through the Glue42 Appliance Store, a concept that brings pre-packaged business components that support the rapid integration of two or more applications, to the modern trading desktop. The store currently counts 30 connectors across the trading lifecycle that can be paired together to make a myriad of different appliances.

Reena Raichura, Director, Head of Product Solutions, Glue42, said, "Many vendors in the financial industry are going on a digital journey by modernizing and re-shaping their own platforms. Our purpose is to facilitate this process and help vendors connect with other third-party or inhouse applications in a speedy fashion. In doing so, we want to ensure that we eliminate all tech constraints, so our partners are better equipped throughout their digital transformation journey.

"More so, as financial institutions pick best-of-breed applications for their financial desktop platform, we want to ensure fintech vendors have a clear desktop integration strategy, so their applications maintain their relevance in the trading ecosystem," she continued.

For more information, view this video: Click to Sync: sharing instrument data between Iress and Bloomberg.

Notes to Editors

Examples of concrete Iress Connector scenarios:

click for pre-trade : providing pre-trade transaction cost analysis through Virtu analytics for a selected order at the point of execution.

: providing pre-trade transaction cost analysis through Virtu analytics for a selected order at the point of execution. chat to trade : chat being a critical part of a trader's communication channel and execution workflow, the connector enables orders and RFQs from Microsoft Teams to be captured directly in the Iress IOS and be MiFID II compliant.

: chat being a critical part of a trader's communication channel and execution workflow, the connector enables orders and RFQs from Microsoft Teams to be captured directly in the Iress IOS and be MiFID II compliant. click to sync on instrument : enabling one-click access for a helicopter view of the market microstructure (e.g., Bloomberg) at any point in the trading lifecycle for investment ideas and best execution.

: enabling one-click access for a helicopter view of the market microstructure (e.g., Bloomberg) at any point in the trading lifecycle for investment ideas and best execution. click to sync on client: enabling one-click access through Salesforce for a highly personalized view of a client's contact details, meeting notes, interests, and order history for more informed client conversations.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 35,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, mortgages, superannuation, life & pensions, and data intelligence.

Our software is used by more than 10,000 businesses and 500,000 users globally. We have over 2,250 people based in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK, and Europe. www.iress.com

Contact on behalf of Glue42

RISE-

Simona Cotta-Ramusino / Tinne Teugels

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Glue42