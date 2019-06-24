Glue42 appoints Sean Stephens as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42 , the company bringing an entirely new desktop experience to financial institutions, has appointed Sean Stephens as its Chief Revenue Officer. The position was created to further capitalize on the market opportunity and guide the firm through its next growth phase.

TABB Group's Monica Summerville highlights that capital market and asset management desktops can be very crowded, with literally hundreds of applications competing for user attention and desktop real estate.

Simplifying the desktop and supporting specific user workflows is a critical element of the Glue42 platform. This approach combined with a focus on FINOS FDC3 and connections to providers such as FactSet and Bloomberg have all helped the fintech increase revenues 60 percent year on year since 2013.

As the company enters the steepest part of the growth curve, Sean's leadership and expertise will further bolster company revenues. Sean brings 20 plus years in sales and leadership positions at early-stage start-ups and global technology companies such as Software AG. Reporting into James Wooster, Glue42 COO, he will expand sales efforts globally and closely collaborate with customers worldwide to ensure that they realize measurable value.

"The opportunity to join the team at Glue42 was an easy offer to accept given the success they have already experienced and the enormous potential ahead. I believe that we can deliver significant value to our customers and prospects not just through smarter desktops but also improved compliance and faster time to market," said Sean Stephens, CRO, Glue42.

James Wooster, COO, Glue42, said, "Sean brings extensive experience in the area of application integration, process automation and business analytics. With the desktop-integration market ripe for significant growth across the globe, he will help us take the company to thenext level across new geographies and vertical industries."

Leslie Spiro, CEO, Glue42, said, "We now count in excess of 100 employees, the majority of which are focused on engineering and development, and have 15K plus licenses across the globe. We expect this upwards trend to continue in 2019 as we continue to invest in our customers' success. Sean's appointment will help us capitalize on these opportunities."

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build smart desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages opensource initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 15K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world.

https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

