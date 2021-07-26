Glue42 Embraces the Demise of the App with its Latest Enterprise Release

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, has released new functionality to help firms bring an optimal trading experience and efficient operation in days versus weeks. The new release, Glue42 Enterprise 3.12, focuses less on individual applications and extends the workspace concept with an enterprise store that allows users to search for business solutions with best outcomes.

With desktop integration going mainstream and firms of all sizes buying into the concept, financial institutions are looking at how they can fast-track the delivery of the best possible user experience, leveraging existing resources and technology. At the same time, they need to consider that traders rarely perform their tasks within a single application and instead are the human glue between different data silos and systems.

To address this reality, Glue42 has added a set of features to make traders' workspaces easier to use and reduce the burden on the desktop machine.

"It's all about making traders and IT departments that support them more efficient," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42. "Quite often our clients need to build back-end infrastructure services to handle personalization, permissions and security. This takes time and can delay go-live."

He continued, "The new functionality is a natural evolution of the Glue42 Enterprise platform. It follows client demand to move away from app-centric desktops into hyper-personalized experiences based upon micro-applications, workspaces and user-aware enterprise stores."

With trading efficiency in mind, the new set of features enables the curation of an individual user experience accessible through a new launch pad. An upgraded global search engine capable of locating multi-app workflows, multi-screen layouts, business functions and business data, provides traders with answers in form that can be actioned immediately. More so, new server-side support enables firms' development teams to configure trader specific profiles that provide levels of customization not previously possible.

For more information, join Glue42 for a 30-minute webinar on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. BST.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 35,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. glue42.com/why-glue42/

