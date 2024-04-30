Glutality powered by StrideMD Announces Integration with Dexcom to Enhance Remote Diabetes Care with CGM Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glutality powered by StrideMD today announced its remote patient monitoring platform will now integrate with Dexcom's industry-leading real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Glutality is compatible with the Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 CGM systems, which provide personalized, actionable glucose insights for people with diabetes and their care teams.

StrideMD combines its local physician practice presence with an innovative remote care platform that integrates with an ecosystem of EHRs, data partners, and devices. The integration with Dexcom will enhance Glutality's ability to offer real-time glucose data, empowering clinicians to make informed decisions and provide superior support for patients managing diabetes.

The integration of Dexcom CGM data into Glutality's platform enables patients to monitor their health more precisely than ever before, aligning seamlessly with Glutality's focus on combining remote monitoring with direct patient engagement. This comprehensive approach provides patients with access to clinical health coaches and real-time remote care, helping them proactively manage diabetes alongside other chronic conditions.

Spencer Weiss, founder of Glutality, expressed enthusiasm about the new offering: "Integrating Dexcom's state-of-the-art CGM technology into our platform represents a significant advancement in diabetes management for our patients. This collaboration not only enhances our capability to monitor vital health metrics remotely but also solidifies our presence in both the digital and physical realms of patient care."

Scott Hozebin, M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of StrideMD added, "This initiative with Dexcom fortifies our scalable care management platform. It extends our ecosystem of integrated EHRs, data partners, and devices that drive our remote care programs. It's a win for patients, providers, and the institutions we partner with to provide a streamlined service for managing CGM users with an integrated remote care strategy."

