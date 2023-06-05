Gluten Free Bakery Market size to grow by USD 1,326.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free bakery market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,326.19 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten Free Bakery Market 2023-2027

is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global gluten-free bakery market. Gluten causes food intolerance and various other digestive side effects, so consuming it is unhealthy for people with celiac disease. Celiac disease is the final stage of gluten intolerance side effects and thus, gluten-sensitive people prefer a gluten-free diet. Furthermore, some health benefits of gluten-free foods include improved cholesterol levels, digestion, and decreased intestine inflammation. Hence, the growing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food is a key driver of this market.

Gluten free bakery market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global gluten free bakery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gluten free bakery in the market are Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Dr. Schar AG Spa, ECOTONE, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, EUROPASTRY SA, Farmo Spa, Freedom Gluten Free, General Mills Inc., Hero AG, Quinoa Corp., Raisio plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., and WGF Bakery Products and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers gluten free bakery namely Rice Mac and Cheese.

The company offers gluten free bakery namely Rice Mac and Cheese. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers gluten-free bakery solutions such as Gluten Free Spaghetti, and Gluten-Free Penne pasta.

The company offers gluten-free bakery solutions such as Gluten Free Spaghetti, and Gluten-Free Penne pasta. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers gluten-free bakery such as Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour, and Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Flour.

Gluten-Free Bakery Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bread, biscuits and cookies, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bread segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment is growing due to innovations in gluten-free ingredients such as tapioca starch as well as baking methods such as continuous mixing technology and bio-processing fermentation. These factors lead to better-tasting and healthier products. Furthermore, the prevalence of conditions such as gluten intolerance, and celiac disease, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of a gluten-free diet have increased the demand for gluten-free bread. Hence, the increasing prevalence of celiac disease will increase the demand for gluten-free products, including bread, during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gluten free bakery market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gluten free bakery market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of celiac disease and the increasing number of gluten-free food options, including baked goods. Furthermore, the US is one of the top countries in terms of the prevalence and incidence of celiac disease, followed by Mexico and Canada . For instance, the University of Chicago Celiac Center conducted an awareness program to educate people about the side effects of consuming gluten. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market in the region.

Gluten-Free Bakery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Growth in global online retailing is an emerging trend in the global gluten-free bakery market growth.

Online purchases are made convenient, encouraging the online sales of gluten-free bakery products among consumers due to the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones.

Furthermore, factors such as improved Internet penetration, the increase in customers' trust in online retailing, the availability of quick shipping, and the fragmentation of consumer choices contribute to the growth of the market.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the gluten-free bakery market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high price of gluten-free bakery products is a challenge hindering the growth of the global gluten-free bakery market.

Rice and corn are the main ingredients used to replace wheat in gluten-free baked goods and are more expensive than wheat.

Additionally, other costs associated with the production of gluten-free food are certification, dedicated carriers to avoid cross-contamination, specialized supply chains, and logistics.

Furthermore, there are complexities involved in the manufacturing process of gluten-free baked goods contributing to the high cost.

Hence, such high costs of gluten-free food might hinder the growth of the global gluten-free bakery market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gluten Free Bakery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gluten-free bakery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gluten-free bakery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gluten-free bakery market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free bakery market vendors

The specialty bakery market size is projected to rise by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 4%. The specialty bakery market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for functional ingredients is notably driving the specialty bakery market growth.

The bakery products market size is expected to increase by USD 189.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the bakery products market segmentation by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The Increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products is a key factor driving the global bakery products market growth.

Gluten Free Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,326.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Dr. Schar AG Spa, ECOTONE, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, EUROPASTRY SA, Farmo Spa, Freedom Gluten Free, General Mills Inc., Hero AG, Quinoa Corp., Raisio plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., and WGF Bakery Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gluten free bakery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global gluten free bakery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bread - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bread - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bread - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Biscuits and cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Biscuits and cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biscuits and cookies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Biscuits and cookies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biscuits and cookies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 115: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Exhibit 118: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 119: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Segment focus

12.5 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 122: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.

Exhibit 130: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Dr. Schar AG Spa

Exhibit 133: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Overview



Exhibit 134: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key news



Exhibit 136: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key offerings

12.9 ECOTONE

Exhibit 137: ECOTONE - Overview



Exhibit 138: ECOTONE - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: ECOTONE - Key offerings

12.10 EUROPASTRY SA

Exhibit 140: EUROPASTRY SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: EUROPASTRY SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: EUROPASTRY SA - Key offerings

12.11 Freedom Gluten Free

Exhibit 143: Freedom Gluten Free - Overview



Exhibit 144: Freedom Gluten Free - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Freedom Gluten Free - Key offerings

12.12 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 146: General Mills Inc. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 147: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 148: General Mills Inc. - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 149: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 150: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Hero AG

Exhibit 151: Hero AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Hero AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Hero AG - Key offerings

12.14 Quinoa Corp.

Exhibit 154: Quinoa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Quinoa Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Quinoa Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 157: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Valeo Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Valeo Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Valeo Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Valeo Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 WGF Bakery Products

Exhibit 165: WGF Bakery Products - Overview



Exhibit 166: WGF Bakery Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: WGF Bakery Products - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

