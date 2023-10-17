Gluten free bakery market to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten free bakery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food is notably driving the gluten free bakery market. However, factors such as the high price of gluten-free bakery products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (bread, biscuits and cookies, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten Free Bakery Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the bread segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bread segment is the popular segment of gluten-free baked products. Gluten intolerance, celiac disease, and the rising awareness of the health benefits of a gluten-free diet have raised the demand for gluten-free bread. About 2 million people in the US currently have celiac disease, and about 1% of people worldwide have celiac disease, which is expected to increase in the upcoming years. Therefore, the rising prevalence of celiac disease will boost the demand for gluten-free products, including bread. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow rapidly due to factors such as the increasing incidence of celiac disease and an increasing number of gluten-free food options such as baked goods. Additionally, North American cafes and bakeries are expanding their gluten-free product offerings as consumers increasingly incorporate gluten-free foods into their daily diets. The range of gluten-free foods has increased dramatically over the past decade. Furthermore, customers in the region are willing to pay more for authentic gluten-free baked goods. A wide variety of gluten-free baked goods are available, including gluten-free biscuits and bread is another key factor driving the market growth in this region. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The gluten free bakery market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Dr. Schar AG Spa, ECOTONE, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, EUROPASTRY SA, Farmo Spa, Freedom Gluten Free, General Mills Inc., Hero AG, Quinoa Corp., Raisio plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., and WGF Bakery Products

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

The Bakery Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 231.14 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027.

The bakery products market in Europe is expected to surge to USD 41.49 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.28%.

