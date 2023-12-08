Gluten-free Beer Market to increase by USD 13 billion between 2023 to 2028, Off-trade store to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free beer market size is expected to grow by USD 13 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.86% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free food products is notably driving the gluten-free beer market. However, factors such as distribution challenges may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Off-trade store and On-trade store), Type (Sorghum corn, rice, Buckwheat, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The off-trade store segment will be significant during the forecast period. The sale of gluten-free beer through retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, liquor stores, and online marketplaces is a part of this segment. Customers buy gluten-free beer to drink at home or places other than where the beer is made or sold. The significant growth for this segment is attributed to the rising demand for gluten-free products and their growing availability in retail stores and e-commerce platforms. Customers who consume gluten-free products are mostly the ones who suffer from celiac disease or personal preferences. Such customers majorly prefer this segment.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will be significant for the overall market growth, with a contribution of 39% to the global market during the forecast period. People with gluten intolerance or celiac disease cannot consume products that contain gluten. Gluten is a protein found in grains such as barley, wheat, and rye. The market in focus caters to this segment of consumers. Thus, with the growing awareness of celiac illness and gluten intolerance, there is a growing market for gluten-free goods, including beer. For, instance, a study by the Mayo Clinic indicates that approximately 1% of people in North America are thought to have celiac disease. Furthermore, people are also increasingly embracing gluten-free diets, either out of choice or due to purported health benefits. To cater to this demand, microbreweries and craft beer manufacturers predominate the market for gluten-free beer in North America.

Company Insights

The gluten-free beer market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lakefront Brewery Inc., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Gluten-free Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lakefront Brewery Inc., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Stone Brewing Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

