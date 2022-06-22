Gluten-free Chocolate Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 540.3 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

Gluten-free Chocolate Market: Driver

The increasing consumption of gluten-free foods is one of the key drivers supporting the gluten-free chocolate market growth.

Gluten-free foods benefit children with autism as they are sensitive to process peptides and proteins in foods containing gluten and casein. Hence, the absence of gluten will eliminate these reactions. Moreover, the consumption of gluten-free food has increased dramatically over the past five years.

The growing awareness of the celiac disease is a key growth driver for this market. For instance, the consumption of gluten-free food is expected to increase by around 400 kilotons between 2016-2022. Thus, the growing consumption of gluten-free foods is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free chocolates during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the gluten-free chocolate market by Product (Milk chocolate, Dark chocolate, and White chocolate) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The gluten-free chocolate market share growth in the milk chocolate segment will be significant for revenue generation. Milk chocolate generally contains 10%-20% cocoa solids and dried milk solids in the form of milk powder and is one of the most popular and common types of chocolate. The mixing of cocoa solids with milk solids, sugar, and cream during the manufacturing process gives milk chocolates a relatively smoother and creamier texture and taste as compared to dark chocolates. Such factors are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 540.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.26 Performing market contribution North America at 28% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alter Eco Americas Inc., Ambriona Cacao Blends Pvt. Ltd., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Ditch The Guilt, Dr. Schar AG Spa, Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Krak Chocolate B.V., Memory Lane Sweets LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Natures Path Foods, Nibmor Inc., NuGo Nutrition, Raw Indulgence Ltd., Stivii Corp., Taza Chocolate, The GFB Gluten Free Bar, The Hershey Co., Venchi SpA, WorldPantry.com Inc., and Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

