Gluten-free Chocolate Market size will grow by USD 741.55 million during 2023-2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free chocolate market is set to grow by USD 741.55 million from 2023 to 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2024-2028: Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2024-2028

The gluten-free chocolate market analysis includes Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography landscape. This study identifies Product innovation by manufacturers, the premiumization and artisanal offerings of gluten-free chocolate, and the increase in demand for natural and organic gluten-free chocolate as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next few years.

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Global gluten-free chocolate sales leverage offline distribution channels, including specialty health stores, supermarkets, artisanal boutiques, and health-conscious outlets. These diverse channels offer accessibility and varied selections, catering to different consumer needs, and fueling market growth.

The report on the gluten-free chocolate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Trend

Product innovation by manufacturers is the emerging trend shaping market growth. This innovation encompasses a spectrum of offerings, including nut-free, sugar-free, Paleo, and keto-friendly options, meeting diverse consumer needs in confectionery and snacking. Moreover, an emerging focus on sustainable packaging aligns with the market's shift towards eco-conscious practices. Manufacturers also spotlight artisanal chocolates enriched with functional ingredients, marking a significant direction in shaping market growth.

Challenge

The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide hinders market growth. Manufacturers struggle with meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers grappling with conditions like Celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Ensuring allergen-free products, adhering to strict dietary restrictions, and obtaining gluten-free certification are significant hurdles. Ingredients sourcing and mitigating cross-contamination risks further compound the challenge. Educating consumers awareness regarding these aspects remains significant amidst this evolving landscape.

The gluten-free chocolate market covers the following areas:

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 741.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alter Eco, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, FREE2B FOODS LLC, J H Whittaker and Sons Ltd., JJ's Sweets, Loving Earth, Mondelez International Inc., Nibmor Inc., No Whey Chocolate, Pascha Chocolate Co., Pure Lovin Chocolate, Raaka Chocolate Ltd., Rawmio, Sweet William Pty Ltd., Taza Chocolate, Theo Chocolate Inc., Unreal Brands Inc., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Zotter Schokolade GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

